Bitcoin mining revenue hits yearly high amid ETF-fueled rally – Decrypt

Bitcoin mining revenues have hit a new yearly high as the price of the cryptocurrency soared this week amid widespread excitement over the possible approval of a US spot Bitcoin ETF by the SEC.

According to data from Blockchain.com, BTC mining revenues reached $42,386,514.038 on November 9, surpassing the previous annual high of $41,744,197.067 set on May 8, 2023. For context: This is even more than mining revenue during the Ordinals craze in May.

The surge in mining revenues came as the price of BTC surged to over $37,000 on November 9, driven by growing anticipation of potential approval of a US spot Bitcoin ETF by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The price of BTC is currently above $37,200, up 7.5% on the week.

BTC mining revenue in 2023. Source: blockchain.com

“Bitcoin miners earn more when two main factors are at play: the price of BTC and how busy the Bitcoin network is,” explained Len Castleman, president of Blockchain.com. decrypt, “When the network is busier, it means more people are using it, and they pay higher fees for transactions. So, even though the price of Bitcoin was not exceptionally high in May, The network was congested, leading to a significant increase in miners’ earnings. However, the recent increase in their earnings is mostly due to the rising price of Bitcoin.”

May network congestion was due to high demand for ordinals. Ordinals inscriptions are similar to NFTs and allow digital assets to be minted on the Bitcoin blockchain. Miners’ revenue grew to $40 million per day, although the price of BTC at the time – $27,000 – was much lower than it is now.

SEC and Bitcoin ETF

The price of Bitcoin has surged in the wake of optimism over the possible approval of a Bitcoin ETF by the SEC. The expiration of the deadline for rebuttal comments on some pending ETF applications has created a brief window in which up to 12 applications for a Bitcoin ETF could be approved simultaneously.

This comes after reports that digital asset manager Grayscale is in talks with the SEC over the details of its application to convert the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a spot Bitcoin ETF. The reported negotiations follow an order issued last month by the US Court of Appeals for the SEC to review Grayscale’s application, which described the SEC’s actions as “arbitrary and capricious.”

The SEC has rejected every application for a spot Bitcoin ETF or exchange-traded fund so far. An ETF is a type of publicly traded investment instrument that tracks the performance of an underlying asset – in this case, BTC.

The approval of the US Spot Bitcoin ETF is widely considered an important milestone for institutional acceptance of the cryptocurrency, as it will enable investors to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market without having to manage the risk of holding the asset.

While several hedge funds and investment firms have filed applications with the SEC for a Bitcoin ETF, the race took on new life earlier this year when BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, filed its application. A recent report from JPMorgan analysts predicted that it is “most likely” that a spot Bitcoin ETF could be approved by the SEC by January 2024.

Edited by Stacey Elliott.

Source: decrypt.co