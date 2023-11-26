Bitcoin mining difficulty hits new record high with 5% increase

Bitcoin mining difficulty has seen another increase in 2023, taking the metric to a new all-time high. Bitcoin “difficulty” is an important aspect of the network that controls the rate at which new blocks are added to the blockchain at a given time.

Bitcoin mining difficulty reaches new high of 67.96T

According to data from BTC Blockchain Explorer, the Bitcoin network experienced a significant adjustment at block height 818,496. This increased the blockchain difficulty by 5.07%, reaching a new all-time high of 67.96T.

Mining difficulty is an essential characteristic that measures how much power is required to verify a transaction block on the Bitcoin blockchain. An increase in the mining difficulty value indicates higher demand for the Bitcoin network, while a lower difficulty value means there are fewer miners on the network.

It is worth noting that the metric has been trending upward over the past few weeks. In fact, the recent mining difficulty value represents the sixth consecutive increase in the last six adjustments.

Interestingly, the new mining difficulty value has surpassed the blockchain’s initial estimates. Initially, Bitcoin mining difficulty was only expected to increase by 3.8% to 67.14T in the latest adjustment.

The network hash rate, which measures the total computing power for mining BTC, has also increased. According to BTC Blockchain Explorer, the current average hash rate for the Bitcoin network is 504.8 EH/s, which is 3.76% higher than the previous hash rate of 486.5 EH/s.

Some of the factors contributing to the increasing difficulty of Bitcoin mining are BTC’s recent price performance, the recent surge in network activity, and increasing transaction fees. And as the metric continues to rise, it appears that miners will continue to face the challenge of maintaining profitability.

btc price overview

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is valued at $37,510, representing a 0.6% price increase over the past day. While the leading cryptocurrency is moving away from the $38,000 price mark, it has managed to maintain most of its gains on the weekly time frame.

According to data from CoinGecko, the price of Bitcoin has increased by more than 2.7% over the past seven days. Meanwhile, the market leader has surged 10% in the past month, underscoring its strong performance in November.

Bitcoin remains the largest cryptocurrency in the region with a market capitalization of more than $733 billion.

Bitcoin price drops below $38,000 on daily time frame Source: BTCUSDT chart on TradingView

Featured image from iStock, chart from TradingView

