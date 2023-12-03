Crypto fundraising in November saw a significant increase compared to the amount raised in previous months. Bitcoin miners took the lead this time, making 90% of deals before exchanges and payment projects.

Research from market intelligence platform Messari found that Bitcoin miners Northern Data and Phoenix Group raised more than half of the total amount raised by the crypto venture capital market.

Bitcoin miners lead crypto funding for November

Over the past month, the crypto market made 98 deals worth $1.75 billion, a huge jump from October’s $750 million. The top ten deals were worth more than $1.4 billion and included various crypto projects.

Northern Data topped the list by raising over $600 million in a debt financing round, while Phoenix Group came in second with $370 million in an initial public offering (IPO). Crypto exchange and wallet provider Blockchain.com ranked third after raising $110 million in a Series E funding round, and blockchain-based wholesale payments firm Fnality came in second with $95 million in a Series B round.

Other major deals include strategic investments, post-IPO financing and hundreds of millions of dollars in Series A rounds for companies like Bitcoin miner Bitfarms and decentralized artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure startup Ritual. Last on the list was Blast, a controversial Ethereum-based layer-2 blockchain, which raised $20 million in an undisclosed round led by venture capital firm Paradigm.

Investors in ramp-up phase

It’s worth noting that without the two big funds raised by Northern Data and Phoenix Group, the total amount raised in November would have been $750 million, which is the average monthly funding since August.

However, the average deal size increased 50% to $7.5 million from $5 million in October.

Messari researcher Kell said the massive funding received by Bitcoin miners gives room for optimism and suggests venture capitalists close to the sector expect higher prices for Bitcoin (BTC), especially with the upcoming halving event. The halving will halve miners’ block rewards and reduce the amount of BTC produced daily. Despite fears over the impact of lower block rewards, venture capitalists are focusing on the bright side.

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency’s recent rally has not extended to private market inflows. Kell believes investors may be in a bullish phase which has not translated into announced deals.

source: cryptopotato.com