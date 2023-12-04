Bitcoin miners' fortunes about to rise again?

Bitcoin’s jump above $41,000 sent miners’ hashprice soaring.

About 11% of block mining rewards came from transaction fees.

Weekend fun for crypto enthusiasts as Bitcoin gets bigger [BTC]The world’s largest digital asset by market cap rose above $41,000 for the first time since April 2022.

At the time of publication, BTC was trading at $41,322, AMBCrypto observed using data from CoinMarketCap.

Optimism around spot ETF approval has been a major catalyst behind the pump, as AMBCrypto has reported in several of our recent articles.

Miners celebrate high ROI

Like other participants, Bitcoin miners were also in celebration mode.

The hashprice, considered a key barometer of miners’ profitability, hit a six-month high of $87 per petahash per second per day (PH/s/day), data from Hashrate Index showed.

In fact, at the time of this writing, Hashprice has more than tripled in value since the beginning of the rally in mid-October.

Hashprice is a well-known mining metric that determines how much a miner can expect to earn from a specific amount of hash rate. It is positively correlated with changes in the price of Bitcoin, thus explaining the significant jumps in price.

High returns on investments made in expensive mining equipment indicated stability in the mining sector. The attractiveness may pave the way for entry of more players in the industry.

Network fees increased

Apart from the price of Bitcoin, hashprice is also directly related to the transaction fees earned by miners. At the time of writing, approximately 11% of mining rewards came from fees, which marks a significant increase over the past few days.

With Bitcoin block rewards decreasing every four years, miners’ reliance on fees was sure to increase. In light of this, the increase in fees was a positive development.

This was further investigated by AMBCrypto using data from Glassnode. As shown below, fees remained low throughout most of 2023, except for spikes induced by ordinals. This boom increased the miners’ overall income.

Going forward, a sustained period of high on-chain traffic, and therefore fees, could help offset the downside of lower rewards.

