Northern Data – Europe’s leading Bitcoin miner and data cloud provider – announced the securing of a debt financing facility of EUR 575 million (worth more than $609 million) from stablecoin issuer, Tether, after entering into a loan agreement.

The facility, which operates under standard market conditions, is unsecured and is scheduled to mature on January 1, 2030, and is expected to allow Northern Data Group to further invest in its three business lines Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers and Peak Mining. Will allow.

Tether invests in Northern Data

According to the official announcement, the investment will primarily focus on acquiring additional sophisticated hardware that will enable Northern Data’s Taiga Cloud business to expand its services as a generative artificial intelligence cloud service provider in Europe.

In addition to improving its existing operations, the capital will also support the expansion of the Bitcoin mining giant’s portfolio of data centers through Ardent Data Centers, its data center infrastructure business.

Meanwhile, the Frankfurt-based company further revealed that it intends to use the financing to significantly expand its Bitcoin mining operations by incorporating purpose-built, liquid-cooled mining technology within its mining business, Peak Mining.

Northern Data is a publicly listed data firm that has expanded its operations beyond cryptocurrency mining to offer computational capabilities for AI-powered data processing. This pivot aligns with a broader industry trend, where leading Bitcoin miners have turned their focus to meeting growing demands for AI and computational services in response to a challenging year for the mining sector.

Subsequently, in September, Tether announced a strategic investment in Northern Data Group, marking its diversification into artificial intelligence through Bitcoin miners. As part of the agreement, Tether acquired a majority stake in the Bitcoin miner and purchased 10,000 cloud computing machines to support the company.

Tether’s bitcoin mining pivot

Tether has faced criticism in the industry for years due to a perceived lack of transparency regarding the reserves backing its stablecoin and its investment and lending practices. However, these challenges have failed to stop the stablecoin issuer from growing beyond its initial business scope.

The company behind the USDT stablecoin has this year invested in Bitcoin mining operations in South America and a payments processing venture in Georgia. It has also participated in El Salvador’s $1 billion Bitcoin mining initiative.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com