Bitcoin "Mega Whales" Now Selling Off, Topping Out?

On-chain data shows that the largest share of Bitcoin whales have recently switched to selling, a possible sign that these investors think the top is over.

Bitcoin investors with over 10,000 BTC are now taking distributions

in a new Post On X, analyst James V. Stratton shared a chart that shows the behavior different Bitcoin investor groups are exhibiting right now. The indicator of interest is the “Agglomeration Trend Score” from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode.

The metric basically tells us whether Bitcoin investors have been participating in accumulation or distribution over the past month. The metric takes into account not only the balance change in holders’ wallets, but also the size of the wallet.

When the value of this metric is close to 1, it means that large investors have been accumulating recently, or alternatively, a large number of small investors are showing this behavior.

On the other hand, score values ​​closer to 0 indicate that holders are either participating in distributions, or not participating in any accumulation.

Now, here is the chart shared by the analyst that shows the trend in the Bitcoin Accumulation Propensity Score for different investor segments of the cryptocurrency separately:

It seems that most of the market is accumulating at this time. Source: @jimmyvs24 on X

As shown in the graph above, the Bitcoin accumulation trend score was exceptionally dark blue for all groups during late October and most of November, which suggests that investors across the market were participating in heavy accumulation.

Accumulation became a little more light in the lead up to the rally towards the $44,000 level, with some groups even declining deliveries, but the market returned to accumulation as the rally took place.

Currently, all groups except one are buying in significant amounts. An exception is for holders who hold more than 10,000 BTC in their wallet.

Typically, investors with more than 1,000 BTC are called “whales,” so these entities with more than 10,000 BTC would be huge even by whale standards.

Naturally, the larger an investor’s stake, the greater their influence on the market. For this reason, whales are considered powerful entities. Thus, this would make mega whales the most influential creatures on the network, as they are even larger than whales.

Since these giant investors have focused on distributions recently, this could be bad news for the market. This group may believe that the top has already arrived, hence why they have decided to sell their bag here.

Nonetheless, the rest of the investors, including whales, are still piling in, so it remains to be seen whether the mega whales or these optimistic smaller entities are right about the cryptocurrency.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $42,400, down 3% in the past week.

It appears that there has been some improvement in the asset’s value recently Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

