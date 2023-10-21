Bitcoin may benefit from ‘flight to quality’ trend: report

Bitcoin is up 10.50% over the past seven days, following a series of significant gains throughout the week. Most notably, the largest crypto asset surged 7% on Monday after fake news surfaced over the approval of the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Spot ETF.

As expected, this price increase garnered a lot of reactions from various crypto enthusiasts and analysts.

Notably, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said in an interview with Fox Business that the BTC surge was partly due to the fake news of spot ETF approval, but also due to increased demand for the investment safe haven.

According to Fink, rising geopolitical tensions – citing the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict – have created uncertainties attracting investors towards crypto assets alongside traditional assets like gold.

BlackRock’s CEO describes this trend as a “flight to quality”.

Analysis of Bitcoin’s ‘Flight to Quality’ Theory

Will Bitcoin Benefit from a “Flight to Quality”? As US bonds face a historic selloff, with 10-year yields hitting a 16-year high of 5%, investors are looking to alternative assets.

🔹 Long-term bonds have fallen 20% in 6 months and are down 53% since March 2020.

🔹American debt… pic.twitter.com/ekaWjK5fs5 -intotheblock (@intotheblock) 20 October 2023

Following Larry Fink’s statement earlier this week, blockchain analytics and research firm IntoTheBlock has now posted a report evaluating Bitcoin’s feasibility as a “flying to quality” asset.

In a post on Friday, IntoTheBlock highlighted various factors supporting Fink’s claim. First, the analytical firm said US bonds are experiencing a historic selloff as 10-year yields on long-term bonds reached 5% this week.

Generally, US bonds are considered one of the safest investment forms. However, such developments are usually termed negative. This is because an increase in bond yields reduces the demand for existing low yielding bonds and, in turn, devalues ​​these bonds.

As expected, this rising bond yield has resulted in a 20% depreciation of long-term US bonds over the past six months. Meanwhile, the value of these investment assets has declined by a significant 53% since March 2020.

Bitcoin records less volatility than US Treasuries

Additionally, IntoTheBlock highlighted that Bitcoin’s volatility is currently lower than that of these US long-term bonds, indicating that it offers a higher level of stability to traditional investors given the value of their investments.

Finally, the research firm pointed to Bitcoin’s remarkable performance during this bond market crash, comparing it to the asset’s positive price movement during the series of US bank collapses in early 2023.

The blockchain research firm noted that the crypto market leader is on par with gold, up 7% in October alone, and is becoming more recognized as a favorable alternative investment asset by many Wall Street financial experts.

Taking into account all the factors listed above, IntoTheBlock says there are increasing signs that Bitcoin is becoming a safe haven for traditional investors and specifically spots the “flight to quality” movement with the potential launch of a Bitcoin ETF. Can benefit from it to a great extent.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $29,667 with a 0.27% loss in the last day. In line with this, the daily trading volume of the token has declined by 18.70% and is currently valued at $15.86 billion.

BTC is trading at $29,661 on the hourly chart. Source: BTCUSDT chart on tradingview.com

Featured image from iStock, chart from TradingView

source: www.newsbtc.com