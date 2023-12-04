Bitcoin Maxis vs. Multichains: Two Opposing Visions of Crypto’s Future

Samson Mo, CEO of Jan3, has said that comparing Bitcoin to crypto is “like comparing an airplane to a paper airplane.” “It will be a multichain world,” said Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

These opposing statements are the latest front in the longest-running feud in cryptocurrencies – the battle between Bitcoin (BTC) and everything that comes after it.

To the crypto public, individuals who only own one blockchain are often called maximalists.

Bitcoin maximalism is almost as old as Bitcoin itself, a phenomenon that emerged shortly after its creation.

According to Bitcoin teacher and self-confessed Bitcoin maximalist Giacomo Zucco, maximalists greatly value four truths:

Anything that is not Bitcoin is a scam. Every attempt to convert Bitcoin is a scam. Every attempt to get people to spend Bitcoin is a scam. We should not behave well with scammers.

Even in the early days of blockchain, altcoins began to proliferate. Most of them were low-effort forks of Bitcoin that offered little new. By 2010 the term shitcoin was born.

In 2011, Litecoin (LTC) was launched, a cryptocurrency that was identical to Bitcoin except for some minor changes to its codebase. At least, that’s certainly how it started. Litecoin remains a top 20 cryptocurrency by market capitalization to date.

Over the next few years, Bitcoin developers and community members began to wonder what else could be achieved with the blockchain and cryptocurrency.

In 2014, Bitcoin developers including Adam Back produced a “sidechains white paper”, which was called an “altcoin killer” in some circles. The sidechains white paper was an ambitious document, touching on diverse topics such as contracts and zero-knowledge proofs. Today, these ideas are mostly discussed outside Bitcoin circles, not inside.

This is a small sign that whatever Bitcoin’s maximalism is, it can change and evolve.

Sidechains eventually led to the Lightning Network and Liquid. But whatever sidechains were accomplished for Bitcoin, they failed to eliminate altcoins. In fact, altcoins were ready to take off like a rocket ship to the moon.

a very vital problem

In 2014, Vitalik Buterin outlined the concept of Bitcoin exceptionalism in a long essay, defining maximalism as “the idea that an environment of multiple competing cryptocurrencies is undesirable, that launching ‘another coin’ is wrong, and that both It is reasonable and inevitable that the Bitcoin currency takes a monopoly position in the cryptocurrency landscape.”

Buterin called it “Bitcoin dominance maximalism” or “Bitcoin maximalism” for short, and the label stuck. Buterin also explained his skepticism about sidechains and their potential, citing several issues, including the process of moving Bitcoins to sidechains.

Buterin declared that Bitcoin extremism as an ideology was already “dead in the water”. Naturally, Bitcoin extremists disagreed.

A year later, Buterin launched Ethereum, the layer-1 blockchain he had been working on since at least 2013.

Buterin’s Ethereum has paved the way for almost every altcoin nightmare that will haunt Bitcoiners’ dreams for years to come. The Ethereum-fueled startup offers coin mania, decentralized finance, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and a thousand altcoins, food tokens, shitcoins, and dog tokens.

None of these features (or were they bugs?) won over Bitcoin maximalists.

Bitcoin is in the corner

One of the most prominent supporters of Bitcoin is Samson Mow, CEO of Jan3. Through Jan3, Mow promotes hyper-bitcoinization. For those unfamiliar with the term, hyper-Bitcoinization refers to nation-state adoption of Bitcoin.

As part of this work Mow travels around the world and acts as an ambassador for Bitcoin on the world stage. Cointelegraph caught up with Mau during his travels to ask him what makes Bitcoin special and learn why so many Bitcoiners reject the rest of the industry.

“The better question people should ask themselves is, what is the ‘crypto’ industry?” Mo said. “These are massive centralized groups and companies that are selling tokens pretending to be decentralized. Insecure, unviable technology is constantly leading to hacks and theft of funds. It pretends that centralized blockchains are immutable. It’s dog tokens, baby dog ​​tokens, jpegs and other random things.

“Bitcoin has nothing to do with these things. Bitcoin is truly decentralized and immutable. Bitcoin is the basis for the restoration of money and a new financial system. The difference between Bitcoin and the rest of ‘crypto’ is so big that it’s like comparing a plane to a paper airplane. “This is why Bitcoiners reject the rest of the ‘industry’.”

Moe’s views reflect a long-standing tradition of Bitcoin exceptionalism. It is not unusual for Bitcoiners to hold every blockchain project launched after 2009 with little or no regard.

People on the other side of the equation are no less critical of Bitcoiners and anyone else who has a single-chain vision of the future.

multichain corner

Maw’s statement stands in stark contrast to recent comments from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse. These two men are as opposites of each other as any two figures in the blockchain can be.

While Mau condemns the industry, Garlinghouse praises it. Last week at the Ripple Swell conference in Dubai, Ripple’s founder took aim at Bitcoin-only supporters when he declared that the future would be multichain.

From Toronto so far in 2017, we’ve taken #RippleSwell Worldwide. I closed out this year’s event with a great conversation with CNBC @dan_murphy Talking about how we get to the next phase of enterprise crypto adoption with regulatory clarity. 1/2 https://t.co/kXLxeAGaEk – Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) 11 November 2023

“I’m very optimistic about different things going on in crypto,” Garlinghouse said. “I’m definitely active in trying to stop people from being extreme about any particular crypto. “It will be a multiseries world.”

Garlinghouse will be aware that maximalists exist on many chains, including Ethereum, but by far the most common form of this phenomenon is Bitcoin maximalism.

Wallet tracking firm Cielo is one of those betting on a multichain future, providing tracking services for more than 250 wallets on 20 different blockchains. Cielo Finance co-founder Matt Aaron tells Cointelegraph why, in his view, blockchain is not a zero-sum game.

“Blockchains are designed for different use cases,” Matt said. “Right now, Bitcoin is a store of value; Ethereum hosts NFTs and DeFi; And layer 2 purposes are proving their usefulness for things like gaming and prediction markets. There are also a lot of experiments going on with Solana and Cosmos that are building the blockchain ecosystem, and I expect there will be many winners.”

Despite blockchain specializing in different areas, the industry can still offer some surprises. One such example is Ordinals, which makes it possible to mint NFTs on Bitcoin.

“The permissionless nature of public blockchains means they can be used for anything you want, as we have seen with Ordinals on Bitcoin. While it was never imagined that NFTs and sub-tokens would flourish on the Bitcoin network, it is fascinating to see a budding multi-token ecosystem taking shape. However, the success of Ordinals has increased network fees, which also shows that the future of crypto will be multichain.

Nobody puts Carter in a corner

While many Bitcoiners present themselves as punks, renegades, and revolutionaries, Bitcoin maximalists are also quite cautious and conservative as a group, preferring not to stray too far from Satoshi’s light. This duality is at the core of everything in crypto.

For extremists, Bitcoin is an ideological line in the sand. This is where the revolution begins and ends. For the rest of crypto, Bitcoin is only the beginning.

For individuals in that second group, exclusion is a real possibility. Last year, prominent Bitcoin advocate Nick Carter failed the Bitcoin purity test when his VC firm invested in a project that was not Bitcoin.

Following the backlash, Carter quickly dispelled the myth of his maximalist position, saying, “Everyone — every single one — is comparing me to the real, imaginary, imaginary version of me that they’ve created in their mind. I’m Bitcoin. “I’m not a ‘maximalist’, I’ve never been one, I’ll never be one.”

Carter called this moment a glorification of maximalism. Now his view is that there are principles that are “sacred” to Bitcoin and things that are “profane.” The use of religious terminology is not a coincidence.

Carter says Bitcoin “distributes exclusively monetary transactions.” Among the unholy elements are the above ordinals inscriptions for holding NFTs on Bitcoin.

two different philosophies

The Taproot upgrade in 2021 was the last major update to the Bitcoin network, designed to make it easier to verify transactions faster. Taproot was also designed to help increase the number of transactions on the network.

Bitcoiners are unlikely to take a more adventurous approach to upgrades in the future, given that Taproot has also inadvertently given rise to “profane” ordinals inscriptions on Bitcoin and NFTs.

Taproot is another small battle in the long war for the soul of blockchain – the battle between the maximalists and everyone else.

