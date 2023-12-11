December 11, 2023
Will Bitcoin ETF Approval Be a Sales News Event? Leading Expert Chips In


Investment products related to digital assets saw inflows of $43 million over the past seven-day period, marking the 11th consecutive week of such positive movements.

However, this figure represents a significant decrease compared to previous weeks. According to the latest report from CoinShares, the recent rise in prices has led to significant inflows into short positions, as some investors realize a potential decline in prices.

  • The digital asset manager found that blockchain equities saw the highest weekly inflows on record, reaching $126 million.
  • Bitcoin remains the main focus of investors, attracting $20 million in investments last week. That brings the year-to-date total to $1.7 billion.
  • In contrast, short positions in Bitcoin saw inflows of $8.6 million, possibly reflecting the perception among some investors that the current price rise is not sustainable.
  • In a notable turnaround this year, Ethereum experienced inflows totaling $10 million for the sixth consecutive week. Just seven weeks ago, Ethereum recorded year-to-date outflows of $125 million, but it has now bounced back again, with total inflows reaching $19 million.
  • Solana and Avalanche remained popular choices in the altcoin space, attracting inflows of $3 million and $2 million respectively.
  • From a regional perspective, Europe continued to dominate inflows with $43 million, while the United States recorded inflows of only $14 million, half of which went into short positions.
  • Hong Kong saw outflows totaling $8 million for the second consecutive week, and Brazil also saw modest outflows of $4.6 million.

source: cryptopotato.com

