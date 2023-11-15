Bitcoin Macro Index Enters 'Expansion', Reflecting 400% Bull Run Surge

In a detailed market update, Charles Edwards, Founder of Capriol Investments, provides an in-depth analysis of Bitcoin’s current market state, highlighting a significant shift in the Bitcoin Macro Index into an ‘expansion’ phase. This change is particularly notable as it parallels conditions seen prior to Bitcoin’s historic price increases in valuation.

Bitcoin has had a sharp surge recently, rising from $34,000 to an interim high of $38,000. After a short period of resistance, the price dropped to around $36,500. Edwards highlighted this movement as a significant technical win, with Bitcoin overcoming and remaining above the key resistance benchmark of $35,000 on both the weekly and monthly timeframes.

This consolidation above key resistance levels sets a bullish context in higher time frame technical analysis, placing Bitcoin in a strong technical stance according to traditional market indicators. “The recent breakout into the 2021 range provides the best higher time frame technical setup we have seen in years. Provided $35K holds on a weekly and monthly basis in November, the next important resistance is the higher range ($58-65K).”

Bitcoin macro index enters expansion

The essence of AdWords’ update is a change to the Bitcoin Macro Index, a complex model synthesizing over 40 metrics incorporating Bitcoin’s on-chain data, macro market indicators, and equity market impacts. The index does not take price as an input, thus providing a ‘pure fundamentals’ perspective.

The current extension is the first since November 2020, and only the third instance since the index’s inception, with the previous two occasions causing substantial price rallies in the following periods. Edwards makes this clear with a direct quote: “The transition from recovery to expansion is the best time to allocate to Bitcoin from the risk-reward opportunity for this model.”

A look at the Bitcoin chart shows that the Bitcoin price increased by a massive 400% during the last bullish run from early November 2020 to November 2021, after the macro index entered an expansion phase. The first historical signal was provided by the macro index on November 9, 2016, which was followed by a massive rally of almost 2,600% until Bitcoin reached its all-time high of $20,000 in February 2018.

Short-term technical and derivatives market analysis

In the short term, the technical outlook presents a mixed picture, according to Edwards. Derivatives markets are indicating overheated conditions, with lower time frame analysis suggesting a retracement may be imminent. Edwards introduces the ‘Bitcoin Heater’ metric, recently launched on Capriole Charts, which aggregates various derivatives market data and measures market risk based on open interest and heating levels across perpetual, futures and options markets. Measures the level of.

The chart below shows that most of the time when the Bitcoin heater is above 0.8, the market is correcting or consolidating. “But there are big exceptions to the rule: such as the primary bull market rally from November 2020 to Q1 2021. […] We should expect this metric to hit higher levels more frequently in 2024 (like Q4 2020 – 2021),” Edwards said.

The analyst concluded that the overall trend remains positive for Bitcoin, with key data points indicating a strong bullish outlook. However, he also cautioned about potential short-term risks in the shorter time frame technical and derivatives markets. According to him, these are common in bullish growth and can provide valuable opportunities if a downturn occurs.

At press time, BTC traded at $35,626.

