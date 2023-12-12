Bitcoin loses $42,000 as miners sell another 1,000 BTC

Bitcoin has fallen below $42,000 as on-chain data shows that miners have continued their recent selloff, delivering another 1,000 BTC.

Bitcoin miners continue to withdraw from their reserves

As analyst Ali pointed out in a Post On X, miners have participated in some additional sales since Friday. The indicator of interest here is “Miners Reserve”, which tracks the total amount of Bitcoins held by miners in their wallets.

When the value of this metric increases, it means that these chain validators are currently adding more coins to their supply. Such accumulation from this group could naturally have a positive impact on the BTC price.

On the other hand, a decline in the indicator means that miners are withdrawing a net amount of cryptocurrency from their wallets right now. Since one of the main reasons this group moves their coins out is selling, this type of trend could have a bearish effect on the asset.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in Bitcoin miner reserves over the past month:

It appears that the value of the metric has been falling in recent days Source: @ali_charts on X

As shown in the above graph, Bitcoin miner reserves saw a sharp decline earlier this month when the cryptocurrency breached the $44,000 mark for the first time.

Miners had participated in a notable amount of selling around these highs, but it appears that their appetite for delivery was not satisfied by this selloff alone as they have participated in a few more sales during the past few days.

Since Friday, these on-chain validators have made a net withdrawal of approximately 1,000 BTC. This pile of coins would be worth approximately $42 million at the current asset value.

It is not certain whether these withdrawals are for sale purposes or not. Still, looking at the rally, it is not hard to guess that this group is jumping at the opportunity to take profits with both these withdrawals and those made earlier.

Bitcoin had stabilized when the last selloff from this group occurred, and it appears that the cryptocurrency has experienced a major decline following this latest event.

However, while miners may have played a role in this decline, they are still unlikely to be the sole catalyst behind it, as the scale of their sales is not very large in the grand scheme of things.

Miners are a group that have to make regular sales to sustain themselves, as there are ongoing costs such as electricity bills associated with their operations.

As such, they are a source of constant selling pressure in the Bitcoin market, although the scale of their sales is not something the sector cannot easily absorb most of the time.

btc price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $41,700, up 1% in the past week.

The coin appears to have experienced a major price drop over the past 24 hours Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

