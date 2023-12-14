Bitcoin likely to trade “significantly higher” over next 18 months: Analyst

The crypto bear market is officially over, and Bitcoin (BTC) will pump “significantly higher” over the next 18 to 24 months, according to popular trading analyst and co-founder of Reflexivity Research Will Clemente.

In a thread posted on X on Wednesday, the trader highlighted various on-chain signs that crypto flows are returning, and that BTC is due for a rally.

return of bitcoin

A bullish signal lies in Bitcoin’s “realized market cap” – the total value of all BTC in circulation based on the price at which they were last moved.

In May, the 180-day change in the actual range turned positive, “signaling net inflows,” according to Clemente. A similar trend can be seen when looking at the cost base of long-term versus short-term Bitcoin holders, in this case short-term holders returned to a larger cost base than HODLers in March.

“Feeling cap/price growth is important because it shows that new money is coming in, but also that the cost base of the network is increasing,” wrote Clemente. “The higher the cost base, the higher the marginal trade value can be without creating a strong incentive for participants to take profits.”

Stablecoin dynamics have also changed: the total market cap for dollar-pegged cryptos has increased again over the past 90 days, indicating a growing appetite from investors for synthetic dollars with easier access to the crypto market.

Amidst regulatory uncertainty and unstable pegs for various tokens, this metric has been net negative for the past 1.5 years.

Analysts warn not to get too excited

After hovering near $30,000 for several months, Bitcoin rose to more than $44,500 per coin in November and early December. One of several theoretical catalysts for the increase in assets is the expected approval of several Bitcoin spot ETFs next month, which will create an opportunity for more institutional capital to enter the Bitcoin market.

“As we see early signs of capital flows, which are likely to be accelerated by the ETF, Bitcoin has reached more than 70% of the circulating supply in more than 1 year,” Clemente wrote.

Although the fundamentals look good, Clemente warned that Bitcoin will have to go through several leverage-driven price corrections on its way up.

On-chain analyst James Check issued a similar warning last week, saying that there is still room for many investors to make profits at Bitcoin’s current price level. “A few months of relaxation will allow the investor cost base to re-establish itself above the true market average price,” he claimed.

