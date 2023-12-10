Leading Bitcoin lending platform Liquidium has raised $1.25 million in a pre-seed funding round to further develop its innovative solution that allows the use of non-fungible tokens called ordinals as collateral for loans denominated in Bitcoin. Is.

The successful funding round highlights the growing mainstream traction and demand for crypto-native financial services that expand Bitcoin’s utility beyond payments. Backed by leading crypto venture funds such as Bitcoin Frontier Fund and Sora Ventures, Liquidium aims to establish itself as the leading fair and accessible on-chain lending market on Bitcoin.

Making Rare Digital Art Collateral for Bitcoin Loans

Liquidium uses technical protocols such as partially signed Bitcoin transactions and discrete log contracts that allow the use of ordinals – Bitcoin’s version of NFTs – as loan collateral while avoiding the need for smart contracts. Since Ordinals represent ownership of rare digital art and other collectibles, this highlights their latent financial utility.

By enabling lending against these illiquid assets, Liquidium creates earning opportunities for lenders, while allowing borrowers to access liquidity without having to sell their cherished NFT assets. Since its launch in July 2022, Liquidium has already facilitated over 300 loans worth over $870,000.

After establishing an impressive track record in closed beta, Liquidium has now moved to open beta and opened access to everyone. The platform is working on increasing support for alternative tokens on Bitcoin as additional collateral options.

“Bitcoin opened the era of fair, non-custodial, accessible transactions. Till recently it was limited to basic payments. At Liquidium, we took this vision forward and created the leading fair, non-custodial and accessible lending market on Bitcoin, the most secure blockchain in existence,” said Robin Obermeyer, CEO and co-founder.

Validation of Liquidia’s Approach

The successful funding round validates Liquidium’s ability to bring innovation to the Bitcoin lending markets. With the support of savvy crypto investors, Liquidium is strategically positioned to drive adoption of Ordinals and expand the utility of Bitcoin.

“I really appreciate the opportunity Liquidium has provided me. Without this platform I would not have the collection I have today,” said a Liquidium borrower who acquired Ordinals with the help of Liquidium.

As Liquidium executes on its vision with continued product development, it could reshape the way lending and borrowing occurs in the Bitcoin ecosystem – bringing maturity and diversity to the same level as traditional finance.

