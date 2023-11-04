The market seems to be recovering from yesterday’s correction, where most cryptocurrencies pulled back after a significant rise. Bitcoin is now priced at $35K, while some altcoins are rising rapidly. Let’s dive in.

Bitcoin price attempts to capture $35K

Bticoin price moved upward over the past 24 hours, reaching $35K in an attempt to recover this important level. At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency is trading at $34,800, up 1.6% on the day, according to CoinGecko.

The market remained relatively quiet during the day. A total of $72 million worth of long and short positions have been liquidated over the last 24 hours. However, 77% of these were shorts, indicating that bulls currently have the upper hand.

Solana (SOL) leads major stocks towards recovery

Apart from Bitcoin, altcoins are also growing rapidly. In fact, Bitcoin dominance has fallen by approximately 50.4% over the last 24 hours, suggesting that alts have outperformed it during this period.

Solana continued its rally, exploding by 10% during the day. It has regained the $40 level and is rising above it.

Most altcoins are making notable gains of more than 2%. It will be interesting to see if the rally will translate into the week or it is just a weekend pump.

