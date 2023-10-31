Bitcoin backer Luc Brioles, who thinks the world’s most valuable network will save people energy, is optimistic. On October 30, Briolles Said The coin could rise to $3 million, and it simply needs to be “100X from today.” For this reason, crypto proponents think it’s still early for users to join the coin.

Is this the path to $3 million BTC?

The Bitcoin defender said the coin has “indescribable value in the future,” especially compared to other centralized finance (CeFI) market metrics like market capitalization. Bitcoin is changing hands at near 2023 highs, trading above the $34,500 level, with traders and coin holders hoping for more profits.

Last week’s extension saw the coin rise above the $32,000 level recorded in July. Considering the relative trading volume and resulting activity following the BTC surge, more supporters are expecting another rally over the next few sessions.

Bitcoin is down 50% from its November 2021 peak, when prices soared to nearly $70,000. However, the coin has more than doubled in value after falling to $16,000 in November 2022. At spot rates, BTC is up more than 100% from 2022 lows, emerging as “one of the top performing assets.”

This stellar performance comes despite Bitcoin maintaining a market cap of around $500 billion in 2023, says Brioles, despite remaining “small compared to the world’s largest asset classes,” the majority of which include debt, equities and gold. Are.

To support the hyperbolic prediction, supporters pointed to low Bitcoin adoption levels of “0.05% and 0.5%.” Ultimately a 10% increase would mean there would be 100X the users, easily taking the coin to $3 million, although even this remains a “misleadingly pessimistic prediction” according to Brioles.

At this valuation, the analyst said that the coin’s market capitalization would be “immense”. Still, all it takes is “4% of the global adult population to demand 1 million sessions to end the exchanges.”

Bitcoin Finds Support and Opposition: Will the Bulls Win?

Bitcoin remains the world’s most valuable crypto asset. At the same time, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may authorize the first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). Analysts expect this to push prices to a high of around $69,000 in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve’s Jerome Powell and the SEC’s Gary Gensler believe that the coin is a “speculative asset.” These sentiments are also shared by Senator Elizabeth Warren, who once said, “Bitcoin is a scam.”

