Bitcoin is up 120% this year. There is a bearish issue here that could derail the rally.

Bitcoin is up about 117% in 2023.

The bullishness around spot Bitcoin ETFs and the 2024 halving event has boosted gains.

From regulators to stubborn inflation, experts share what could derail the rally.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has climbed nearly 117% this year, handily outpacing the returns of most other asset classes.

On Wednesday, the token hovered at $36,080. Its supporters have been bullish throughout the year about the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF by regulators, the 2024 halving event, monetary policy easing, and declining inflation.

However, industry veterans warn that headwinds remain that could dampen enthusiasm and derail the rally.

Here’s the bearish case for the world’s largest crypto as the market approaches year-end.

‘Extreme’ optimism for spot ETFs

JPMorgan strategists said the latest rally in the crypto market is “overblown” and Bitcoin may not benefit as much as expected on spot ETFs or the upcoming halving.

Instead of new institutional products that would bring in more investors, JPMorgan said they would only attract flows from existing Bitcoin products like Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust or mining companies, basically shuffling investments around rather than attracting new inflows. Will have an effect.

“We envision this reversal as a relative value trade as many of the Bitcoin products above trade at a premium or much smaller discount than in the past,” the strategists said.

Even if the SEC approves a spot Bitcoin ETF, in the bank’s view, it does not guarantee a permanent shift from regulators in favor of crypto.

To that point, Misten Labs chief economist Alonso de Gortari told Business Insider that any regulatory updates restricting access or opportunities for Bitcoin could reduce profits for investors.

He pointed out that while Europe and Asia have come up with more liberal policies in recent months, the US has not yet followed suit. It would be surprising if Gary Gensler and the Securities and Exchange Commission refuse to approve all spot ETF applications, but the move could send Bitcoin — as well as Ether and other tokens — crashing down.

“Issuing an ETF is so important to the industry that it would circumvent many of the custody and security issues inherent in crypto that many investors would want to avoid,” De Gortari said. “The ETF will demonstrate how blockchain has matured as an infrastructure layer that serves digital assets in the backend, while allowing investors to access these assets through a mature middleware layer.”

macro headwind

James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares, told Business Insider that Bitcoin’s ascent could falter if inflation does not fall as expected in the new year.

While Bank of America said on Tuesday that October’s year-on-year CPI reading of 3.2% officially ends the Fed’s hiking cycle, any resurgence to inflation will send money from Bitcoin into options, and it Makes it more likely that Fed policy will remain tight. Before the central bank takes a more accommodative stance.

“This will push Treasury yields higher, making them look more attractive against Bitcoin,” he said, adding that he estimates the U.S. economy will continue to head into recession in 2024.

Sources say that despite some bearish macro developments the threat has subsided, but there is still a strong bullish case for the 2024 halving event. Some experts predict that the halving – which cuts the rewards for mining Bitcoin in half – could push the token to new record highs above the six-figure mark. Each of the last three halving events has recorded record highs within 12 months.

Misten Labs’ De Gortari said that over the past two years, innovation has accelerated not only for Bitcoin but across the digital asset space, and a growing number of retail investors are recognizing the bullishness.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com