Bitcoin is the stupidest investment ever: Charlie Munger

While recently delivering the keynote address for Zoom’s 2023 Zoomtopia conference, the Berkshire vice chairman said that Bitcoin is “the stupidest investment I have ever seen.”

However, he did not stop there. Charlie Munger further said that most cryptocurrencies are not only unprofitable, but he thinks bagholders will eventually lose all their money:

“Don’t get me started on Bitcoin. “Most of those investments are going to zero.”

Now, he’s not entirely wrong on that second count.

Charlie Munger: Most cryptos ‘going to zero’

Referring to all crypto as “Bitcoin”, Munger is correct that most cryptocurrencies will likely go to zero. At least so far, this has historically been true of cryptocurrency projects.

Thousands of new crypto projects have been created since the genesis of Bitcoin and its decentralized computing cousin, Ethereum.

The track record is that most new crypto projects fail. In fact, 80% of new altcoins fail within a year.

Even Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse says 99% of cryptos will likely go to zero.

But let’s put these numbers in context. This is not unlike the failure rate of new restaurants or new businesses in any area. Just ask any venture capitalist or angel investor.

This doesn’t mean the industry is completely useless or stupid.

This shows how difficult it is to make a new business profitable and that picking winners is easier said than done, even for savvy experts like VCs and Angels.

But there are new restaurants, tech startups and blockchain projects that succeed – so successful that their profits offset the capitalists’ losses on their failed investments.

Is Bitcoin really the stupidest investment Munger has ever seen?

Now, as far as Bitcoin goes, it’s certainly not the dumbest investment Charlie Munger has ever seen. Even though the longtime Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman may be using hyperbole, he has seen some worse investments.

Such as in 2019 when Berkshire Hathaway lost $4.5 billion in a single day on its 2015 investment in Kraft Heinz.

To his credit, Warren Buffett was very quick to overpay for acquisitions.

But if Berkshire Don 2015 is willing to buy some cheese and ketchup business into a high-flying stock like Kraft Heinz, what’s so stupid about volatility in the price of a borderless, deflationary, digital currency secured by a peer-to-peer network?

