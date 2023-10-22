Bitcoin is rising again. This is why Warren Buffett remains a crypto hater

The cryptocurrency is on the rise again, helped by optimism over the potential launch of a spot Bitcoin ETF. But no matter how strong this rally becomes, it won’t convince one of the industry’s biggest critics – Warren Buffett. Bitcoin surged 10% last week, briefly topping $30,000 at one point, as expectations grew that a spot Bitcoin ETF would soon be approved. The idea among boosters is that such a vehicle would make the digital token more legitimate and attract a wave of investment dollars, driving the price of Bitcoin even higher. But whether or not a Bitcoin ETF becomes a reality soon, it won’t change the Oracle of Omaha’s thesis on cryptocurrencies, which is that they are highly speculative, non-productive assets. Buffett, who once called Bitcoin “probably rat poison square off,” has compared the Bitcoin phenomenon to the tulip bulb mania in the Netherlands in the early 1600s. “You’re just counting on whether the next guy will pay you more because they’re even more excited by the next guy coming in,” Buffett said in a 2018 CNBC interview. But the asset itself isn’t making anything. ” “It’s a very speculative, Buck Rogers type of thing, and people buy and sell them because they expect them to go up or down like they did with tulip bulbs a long time ago,” said Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Healthway. did.” “If you look at something and say it’s magic, you can do it with shark teeth or seashells or anything.” Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger is an even more vocal crypto hater, once saying that digital currencies are a malicious combination of fraud and confusion, “good for hijackers.” Munger supports a ban on cryptocurrencies in the US. $25 won’t buy ‘all the Bitcoins in the world’. Buffett believes that the digital token has no value because it does not deliver anything. Unlike farms, which produce food, and real estate, which produce rents, cryptocurrencies depend on market sentiment and supply-demand dynamics. “If you said…pay our group $25 billion, for a 1% interest on all the farmland in the United States, I would write you a check this afternoon,” Buffett said at Berkshire’s 2022 annual meeting. ” ,[For] $25 billion Now I own 1% of the agricultural land. [If] You offer me 1% of all the apartment houses in the country and you want $25 billion more, I’ll write you a check, it’s that simple.” “Now if you told me you had all the Bitcoins in the world and You He offered it to me for $25, I won’t take it because what would I do with it? I’ll have to sell it back to you somehow. This is not going to do anything,” he said. ‘Not a currency’ The veteran, 93-year-old investor also said that Bitcoin failed to meet the definition of a currency as its price fluctuates with the dollar. Crypto bulls tend to think that Bitcoin is a superior means of payment given its underlying, decentralized technology. “It is not a durable means of exchange. It is not a store of value,” Buffett said in a 2014 CNBC interview. “People say ‘Okay, I’ll sell you stuff in Bitcoin,’ but they change their price every time the price of the dollar changes… They’re pricing out the dollar.” BTC.CM= YTD Mountain Bitcoin in 2023.

Source: www.cnbc.com