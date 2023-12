Bitcoin has continued its rise this week and now trades just under $44,000, an increase of nearly 16% over the week. In the past month, it has surged 25% – so much so that “digital gold” is now overtaking meta to become the world’s ninth most valuable asset by market capitalisation.

But according to analysts we spoke to, this is just the beginning decrypt,

Greg Magadini, director of derivatives at Amberdata, explained that the asset’s current movements are “typical of bull markets” – just like 2020. decrypt,

The reason for the quick price action, he said, is primarily excitement over the potential launch of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF): Every day, news emerges about the long-awaited investment vehicle in the pipeline.

Bloomberg Intelligence and Grayscale analysts have said it is just a matter of time before a Bitcoin ETF hits the US market. If this happens, a Bitcoin ETF would finally provide an easier way for traditional investors to get exposure to BTC without having to directly buy and hold the digital coin – something that promises to bring an influx of new capital into Bitcoin.

But this rally isn’t just an ETF hype; There are other factors involved as well. The prospect of a decline in interest rates – which were at historic highs last year and are expected to fall soon – is also helping.

“Fundamentally speaking, lower interest rates also help Bitcoin increase in value, as the opportunity cost of holding Bitcoin (a non-interest-bearing asset) is reduced,” Magadini said.

Last year, the US central bank started aggressively increasing interest rates to control skyrocketing inflation. These actions had a negative impact on risk assets like stocks and crypto, which typically experience large price movements. This is because as interest rates rise, and borrowing money in a way becomes more expensive, investors are more likely to keep their dollars instead of putting them into stocks or other similar assets.

But the beast can be tamed: Last week, Fed Governor Christopher J. Waller said he was “very confident” that things were on the right track, hinting that the central bank could start cutting rates soon.

And this is likely working in Bitcoin’s favor, Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at OANDA, pointed out. decrypt,

Messari Research analyst Tor Bautista said big money from institutional investors is helping push the price up decrypt-Noting that approximately $20 billion in total futures open interest for Bitcoin is closing in on the November 2021 peak.

He added, “The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) is leading this trend with $5.1 billion of open interest, indicating strong institutional engagement, as evidenced by the growth in options open interest and flows into traditional financial crypto instruments annually. Reaching high levels shows.”

So, where does it go from here? As decrypt As previously reported, analysts say a recession or spot Bitcoin ETF refusal next year could slow things down and reverse gains.

But experts are optimistic. “As we’ve seen before, once Bitcoin takes off, it can be hard to stop,” OANDA’s Erlam said.

