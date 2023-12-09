Bitcoin is getting ready for one last push before starting a 'civilized correction', says analyst – here are his targets – The Daily Hodl

Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Justin Bennett is warning that Bitcoin (BTC) could reverse its uptrend after another bullish move.

The analyst shared a chart showing that Bitcoin is currently trading within a large ascending channel on the daily chart and the pattern’s horizontal resistance lies at around $48,000.

“I still see BTC $46,000-$48,000 as the ultimate target at this stage. From there, I think we’ll get a nice improvement. “$30,000 is now a necessary level.”

Looking at the trader’s charts, he predicts that Bitcoin will fall below $38,000 after touching its upper target.

Bitcoin is trading at $44,147 at the time of writing.

Ethereum (ETH), turning to Bennett They say The second-largest crypto asset by market cap appears to be set for more rallies after breaking out of an ascending triangle pattern on the weekly charts.

“Looks like ETH wants $2,500. “$2,100 must be support.”

Bennett on what happens next if Ethereum reaches $2,500 price target They say,

“Think we’d get a nice improvement from $2,500.

Maybe a broom first. Let’s see.”

At the time of writing Ethereum is trading at $2,356.

