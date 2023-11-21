Bitcoin is about to break the $38,000 barrier – understanding the next steps

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) reached $37,000 on Monday, as the crypto market started the week on a strong note and investors regained confidence in the market. On-chain analysis identifies key factors that could push BTC prices higher this week.

At the time of writing Bitcoin was up 1.77% and halfway to the anticipated $38,000 level, with its trading volume up 21% to just over $14 billion. The recent gains in the crypto’s price have also helped erase some of its recent losses, as shown by the roughly 0.55% increase in its price over the past seven days.

Anticipating Bitcoin ETF Approval

This increase is a reflection of the market’s growing expectation for the US government to approve spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds. But the SEC is still postponing a decision on several Bitcoin ETF proposals until 2024.

Despite failing to meet the eight-day deadline specified by the SEC to approve a spot Bitcoin ETF, Bitcoin (BTC) is generating significant buzz on social media.

However, a recent explanation for the delay has emerged, stating that the financial regulator has prioritized cash-based ETFs over cryptocurrency-based ETFs. The agency is also believed to be actively communicating with exchanges on the matter.

Bitcoin price rises due to Miley win

Bitcoin’s latest price rise was partly driven by the election of Javier Meili, a politician who supports Bitcoin adoption, as President of Argentina.

Still, many traders have warned about a potential market reaction following the disclosure of the minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting on Tuesday, which is expected to reduce market liquidity at the end of the current trading week.

Expectations are high for an upcoming week of notable activity within the cryptocurrency sector, as seen by market participants who expect a series of events and announcements capable of influencing the market trajectory.

Prominent eToro market analyst, Simon Peters, highlighted the imminent release of the Fed’s latest meeting notes tomorrow. Peters makes clear the consequential nature of these minutes, characterizing them as a medium for gaining deeper insight into the central bank’s prevailing attitudes.

Against the backdrop of a slowing inflation trajectory, investors are particularly savvy and ready for more confirmation of the possibility that current times may signal the culmination of extreme interest rates.

What’s next for Bitcoin?

This upcoming week attracts cautious attention as participants await subtle signals that may reverberate across the broader market landscape.

Meanwhile, based on an in-depth look at the daily chart, it is clear that there is currently bullish sentiment around the Bitcoin price as it approaches a key resistance level. If the closing bar approaches that range, an imminent test of this resistance level points to a potential breakout situation.

The excitement that is building in this situation could be the impetus for a significant surge that takes the price of the top altcoin to $39,000.

There is a lot of excitement among market watchers due to the bullish momentum of this indicator, which is an imminent challenge to the resistance level.

