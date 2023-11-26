Dan Tapiero, CEO of growth equity fund 1Roundtable Partners, expects Bitcoin (BTC) to exceed $100,000 in the coming years.

According to Tapiero, this is a “conservative estimate” and Bitcoin has the potential for even greater gains within the next five years.

In a recent interview, Tapiero shared his cautiously optimistic outlook on the future trajectory of Bitcoin. “When I first started looking deeper into this in 2019, my target on Bitcoin was always around $250,000 to $350,000,” he said. Tapiero sees this as a reasonable estimate for Bitcoin’s value by the end of the decade.

In the interview, Tapiero emphasized the major change occurring in the cryptocurrency landscape, with traditional retail and financial institutions increasingly adopting digital assets. Major brands like Adidas, LVMH and Nike are exploring non-fungible tokens (NFTs). At the same time, financial giants including Franklin Templeton, Fidelity and BlackRock are showing keen interest in the sector.

“We are clearly in an adoption cycle,” Tapiero said, pointing to increasing investment in blockchain protocols like Ethereum. However, they distinguished it from traditional revenue streams, signaling a change in the way value and assets are understood and exchanged.

Recent Bitcoin market trends reinforce Tapiero’s positive outlook. Galaxy Digital predicts a 74% increase in the price of Bitcoin in the first year after the launch of the Bitcoin ETF. Meanwhile, algorithmic models predict Bitcoin to reach $137,400 by the end of 2025.

However, traders like Dr ProfUrge caution, stressing the importance of holding Bitcoin above the 20-day simple moving average at $36,287 to avoid a potential retracement to $33,000.

At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $37,801, which represents a slight decline of -0.07% over 24 hours, but an increase of 2.90% over the past week. With a circulating supply of 20 million BTC, Bitcoin’s market cap is currently over $739 billion.

Tapiero isn’t the only one predicting further gains. Co-founder of BitMEX, on social platform arthur hess It is estimated that the increased liquidity of the dollar will lead to a surge in the value of Bitcoin. Crypto leaders are confident in Bitcoin’s long-term growth story.

