Bitcoin IRA Savers Have New IRS Contribution Limits in 2024

On November 1, the IRS announced, “the annual contribution limit to an IRA increased from $6,500 to $7,000 for the 2024 tax year”. 401(k) limits also increased by $500 to $23,000.

This means Bitcoin investors who are saving for retirement with a Self-Directed Bitcoin IRA can now contribute $500 over the next year.

Bitcoin IRA contributions are tax deductible

Savvy investors who want to protect against inflation, diversify their portfolio, or add risk-reward, high-growth tech plays to their strategy also find tax benefits with a Bitcoin IRA or 401(k) account. Is.

According to Forbes Advisor:

“A Bitcoin IRA can provide you with the tax benefits of traditional and Roth IRAs.”

The main advantage of an IRA is that taxpayers can deduct their contributions from the amount of their taxable income.

Jay Blasky, head of sales at BitIRA, says:

“Under the umbrella of the Self-Directed IRA, Americans have the option to purchase a variety of alternative assets.”

This includes gold, real estate and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Some Employers Offer Bitcoin 401(k) Accounts

Some 401(k) savers may also have the option to contribute Bitcoin to their 401(k) and receive tax benefits. This happens if their employer allows it and works with a pension fund that provides digital asset services. Otherwise, they must use a Self-Directed Bitcoin IRA to receive the tax deduction.

For example, Fidelity Investments works with 23,000 employers to maintain Bitcoin 401(k) retirement accounts. Its digital assets arm offers digital custody services, allowing 401(k) contributors to save for retirement using Bitcoin.

Investors have an obligation to report capital gains from any cryptocurrency holdings to the IRS. The Internal Revenue Service is increasing enforcement on unreported income from digital assets this year.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com