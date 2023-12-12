In a December 9 announcement, the National Vulnerability Database (NVD) identified a critical vulnerability in Bitcoin’s Inscriptions, potentially impacting the Ordinals protocol developed in 2022.

The NVD, overseen by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), a branch of the U.S. Department of Commerce, plays a key role in cataloging and disseminating information about cybersecurity vulnerabilities to the public.

Vulnerability exposed

The NVD document highlights that the vulnerability arises from the possibility of bypassing data carrier limits in specific versions of Bitcoin Core and Bitcoin Knots, allowing data to be disguised as code, noting that inscriptions took advantage of this loophole in 2022 and 2023.

The significance of this vulnerability for ordinals is related to “inscriptions”. These inscriptions include adding additional data on a particular Satoshi, the smallest unit of Bitcoin. This data can range from digital images to text and other media forms.

Since late 2022, Ordinals revolutionized the digital art landscape by enabling the seamless integration of unique artworks into Bitcoin transactions. This feature increased the popularity of data embedding, similar to Ethereum’s non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

This particular vulnerability in Bitcoin’s network is currently being analyzed in detail. One of the primary implications of this includes the potential flow of non-transactional data, which could clog the blockchain, increasing the size of the network and adversely affecting its performance and fees.

Industry Perspective on Ordinals

Bitcoin Core developer Luke Dashzer’s recent post on X is highlighted as a key information source on NVD’s website.

Dashjr claims that inscriptions exploit a Bitcoin Core vulnerability to spam the network with irrelevant data. One user compared it to being bombarded with junk mail every day, forcing you to sort through it to find messages from your contacts, which inevitably hampers the overall process.

Well-known Bitcoin podcaster Peter McCormack has weighed in on the debate. He emphasizes that ordinals do not contribute positively to Bitcoin users, making the network’s already high fees worse.

I’m on my flight home from Africa, where we shot another FTM in Ghana, Malawi and Kenya. I have a lot to share regarding this journey, which I will share through various upcoming podcasts and films. I would say that on this trip I saw the best and worst things in the world, from beautiful to… pic.twitter.com/enrdIfRmZ1 – Peter McCormack🏴‍☠️ (@PeterMcCormack) 10 December 2023

Throughout 2023, the increasing volume of Ordinals transactions has repeatedly disrupted the Bitcoin network. This congestion has increased competition for confirming transactions, increasing fees and increasing processing times.

When questioned about the potential consequences of fixing this vulnerability, Dashjr indicated that it could lead to the shutdown of Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens. However, he also said that existing inscriptions will remain unchanged due to the immutable nature of the network.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com