Bitcoin on Monday gave back most of the gains it made over Thanksgiving week, as continued anticipation about the coin’s upcoming halving event and optimism about the still-unconfirmed approval of a Spot Bitcoin ETF sent the cryptocurrency closer to a level it hasn’t seen in more than a year. Hovering near the given altitude.

The world’s top cryptocurrency is currently at $36,940, according to data from CoinGecko. This is a modest 3.27% decline from Friday, when Bitcoin broke $38,000 for the first time since the crypto market collapse in May 2022.

Overall, BTC is generally accumulating and maintaining value in anticipation of a number of events potentially expected for the new year.

In April, the cryptocurrency is set to undergo its latest “halving,” which will reduce the amount of BTC available to claim through Bitcoin mining by 50%. Given the potential proportional decline in new BTC flooding the market that is set to trigger this opportunity, many predict that this event will reduce the BTC market supply, and therefore the price of the coin. will increase.

The halving will continue until no new BTC are generated, and the coin reaches its final supply of 21 million tokens. There are currently approximately 19.5 million BTC in circulation.

Over the past week, other indicators have pointed to an improvement in Bitcoin’s network health leading up to the April halving. The network’s hash rate last week reached 491 exahash per second – an impressive computer power usage statistic that speaks to Bitcoin’s current high level of mining activity and, accordingly, security.

Bitcoin analyst Heinrich Kristin Müller previously reported that this increased hash rate was likely due to miners using newer, more efficient machines purchased in anticipation of the April halving. decrypt,

Further fueling Bitcoin’s encouraging price gains over the past month have been persistent rumors that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) might finally approve a spot Bitcoin ETF, which would allow traditional financial institutions and investors without access to the cryptocurrency to invest in BTC. Will allow to do. Blockchain analysts at CryptoQuant have previously said the product could add $1 trillion to Bitcoin and other digital assets.

Although the SEC recently opted out of making a decision about several Bitcoin ETFs in the new year, there are recent indicators that financial giant BlackRock may be on track to list a financial product in the near future.

But despite the real possibility of imminent approval of a Bitcoin ETF, market enthusiasm about the prospect is at an all-time high – and even the slightest indicator of good news on the subject has continued to lift BTC in recent weeks.

Disclaimer

The views and opinions expressed by the author are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial, investment or other advice.

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates delivered to your inbox.

Source: decrypt.co