Bitcoin in danger of ‘greatest bull run ever’ as indicator resurfaces after 8 years

Bitcoin (BTC) has surged above $37,000, reaching its highest price in 18 months, on growing optimism that regulators may soon approve the first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). Following this rally, historical data indicates the possibility of a major uptrend in the asset.

In this context, the pseudonymous crypto analyst el_crypto_prof Suggested in an X (formerly Twitter) Post Bitcoin is on the verge of its ‘biggest rally ever’ based on historical indicators on November 10th.

According to the analyst, Bitcoin has displayed a rare buy signal on the M-charts, an event that had happened only once before and a staggering eight years ago.

Furthermore, Bitcoin has risen above the SMA 20 line, which is an important milestone. The analyst noted that, based on chart movement, the convergence of these indicators could signal the beginning of the most significant bullish trend in the history of Bitcoin, taking into account the possible entry of institutions into the market.

“This indicator shows a buy signal on the M-chart of $BTC, which happened only once before and that was 8 years ago.<…> I believe one reason for this is that we are experiencing the biggest bullish trend we have ever seen. The institutions are here,” he said.

Bitcoin seeks record high amid ETF speculation

The historical context of this rare event, with a breakout above SMA 20, aligns with the period when Bitcoin has been searching for the next all-time high amid regulatory uncertainty. The recent surge in the price of Bitcoin is notable, with its momentum being driven by the potential approval of 12 different Bitcoin ETF spots in the next week.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has until Nov. 17 to review and potentially approve several high-profile offerings from major U.S. fund managers, Bloomberg ETF analysts James Seifert and Eric Balchunas said.

Of all the applicants, investors are particularly excited about the chances of approval for world-leading investment firm BlackRock (NYSE: BLK). Despite this anticipation, a section of the crypto market suggests that ETF approval does not guarantee a subsequent Bitcoin rally.

In fact, when Bitcoin gained momentum, a similar trend was seen among investors. According to Finbold’s report, most Bitcoin holders are currently making profits. In this line, levels around $34,000 are considered an important support to watch.

At press time Bitcoin was valued at $37,026, representing a gain of less than 1% over the past 24 hours. Over the past seven days, BTC has seen an increase of 6%.

Technical indicators obtained from elsewhere trading view Signal a bullish outlook for Bitcoin. One-day gauge summary suggests ‘buy’ at 14, moving average indicates ‘strong buy’ at 13. On the other hand, oscillators give a ‘sell’ signal at 3.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin appears to be holding above the $35,000 mark, and attention has turned to overcoming the $40,000 resistance.

