Bitcoin in danger: EU mining ban threatened by European Commission methodology bitcoinist.com

The European Commission (EC) is facing criticism from the crypto community over its proposed methodology to calculate and mitigate the “environmental” impact of Bitcoin.

CH4 Capital co-founder Daniel Batten has expressed concerns that the EC’s approach could lead to an EU mining ban and have far-reaching consequences for the global Bitcoin community. Batten argues that the proposed metrics are “unscientific” and ignore Bitcoin’s positive environmental externalities.

Bitcoin’s environmental impact methodology questioned

According to Daniel Batten, the EC’s proposed methodology involves measuring crypto-asset resource consumption “per transaction” and relying on reports financially backed by central banks and other entities to evaluate Bitcoin’s environmental impact.

Batten argues that this metric was previously rejected by the University of Cambridge in 2018 and is an “incomplete and objective” way of assessing the environmental impact of cryptocurrencies.

Batten suggests that the EC’s intentions may not be solely focused on sustainability, but rather on protecting “entrenched interests” that could be disrupted by Bitcoin. If the EC’s view is upheld, Bitcoin could be officially labeled as an “environmentally harmful asset.”

Furthermore, Batten also criticized the European Commission for ignoring scientific research and the positive environmental aspects of Bitcoin.

Protecting BTC’s Environmental Footprint

To counter the EC’s proposed regulations, Batten called on the crypto community to submit a draft highlighting Bitcoin’s net benefits to the environment. The presentation should emphasize the need for a comprehensive framework that objectively and scientifically evaluates both positive and negative externalities.

BATON encourages the use of high-quality references and examples that demonstrate how Bitcoin mining can contribute to the EU’s sustainability goals.

Batten urged supporters to challenge reports, such as the report by Greenpeace, which the EU currently relies on to evaluate the environmental impact of Bitcoin. Batten recommends debunking the claims within these reports by providing evidence that they are false, misleading due to missing context, inaccurate, or no longer applicable.

Ultimately, Batten stressed that now is the time for the crypto community to unite and protect the freedom and decentralization that Bitcoin represents. CH4 Capital’s founders encourage individuals to organize, share the message, and lend their “time, passion and knowledge” to combat the proposed regulations.

The 1-day chart shows the uptrend of BTC over the last 48 hours. Source: BTCUSDT on tradingview.com

At the time of writing, the market-leading cryptocurrency is trading at $41,800. After this year’s high of $42,400, prices above this level are experiencing a period of sideways fluctuations.

So far, the token has seen a modest increase of 0.8%, adding up to a notable increase of 12% in the last seven days. It is uncertain whether there will be consolidation from current levels or a correction in the coming days for BTC.

