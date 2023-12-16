Bitcoin (BTC) price has entered a correction phase after the asset rallied to and beyond the $44,000 mark.

A weekly report from on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant revealed that several valuation metrics show the leading digital asset is due for a correction as its price has soared rapidly.

BTC in correction phase

One of the metrics is CryptoQuant’s Bull-Bear Market Cycle Indicator, which has entered the red zone for the third time this year. Historically, crypto asset prices have seen an improvement over the past two periods, and the indicator has gone into a highly bullish phase.

Another metric is the percentage of Bitcoin supply in profit. On-chain data shows that 90% of circulating BTC are in profit, and as per previous circles, the current phase marks the beginning of a price correction.

Furthermore, the crypto market has seen selling pressure from both short- and long-term holders, whales, and miners. Short-term holders began selling their assets at high profit margins, while long-term holders sold their assets as the price rose above $40,000. Average inactivity data revealed that six-month-old Bitcoins were spent before the asset’s price dropped.

Additionally, when BTC rose to $44,000 Bitcoin miners unloaded more coins, selling their assets at an average profit margin of 40%. This is evident from the high mining outflow levels observed in the last few days.

Miners are believed to be taking advantage of higher prices by selling a portion of their stake as the value of block rewards has increased faster than mining difficulty. They are also mobilizing resources to prepare for the upcoming Bitcoin halving event, which will see block rewards cut by 50%, reducing the number of BTC produced daily.

Still, CryptoQuant says the bear market is in the past, and BTC has moved into a bullish phase, even though the cryptocurrency has fallen nearly 10% from its latest peak. Data from CoinMarketCap shows that BTC is up 4% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $42,700 at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, the liquidity situation of the crypto market is improving as the market capitalization of stablecoins is increasing. The market cap of Tether (USDT), which is the largest, has hit a new high, exceeding $90 billion. According to data from DefiLlama, the total stablecoin market capitalization has also increased to $129.19 billion.

