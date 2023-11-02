Bitcoin (BTC) has recently embarked on an impressive rally that has attracted the attention of both experienced investors and newcomers to the crypto space.

This surge has been driven, at least in part, by growing optimism about the imminent approval of a long-awaited spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), possibly the biggest of the year. Even before the end.

These optimistic expectations have fueled a new wave of enthusiasm in the crypto markets, sending Bitcoin to an impressive yearly high of around $35,400. This is also the highest level for BTC since May 2022.

Bitcoin is reaching yearly highs. Source: Michael van de Poppe

On November 1, Michael van de Poppe, a leading analyst, provided insight on the ongoing uptrend, saying that the rally is likely to continue if BTC manages to hold a key price level.

Bitcoin must stay above this price level to see further gains

According to Pope, Bitcoin needs to hold above the $34,800 level to maintain its upward momentum.

If that happens, the first cryptocurrency is likely to attack its next target, which is the $36,500 – $37,000 price range, the analyst said.

“Bitcoin broke out and hit a new yearly high. “No major breakout, but as long as we hold above $34.8K, the next target is $36.5-37K.” – wrote the Pope.

The widely followed expert said a successful jump towards $37,000 would pave the way for altcoins to phase out their own uptrend.

bitcoin price analysis

At the time of publication on November 2, BTC was trading at $36,367, up more than 2.8% in the past 24 hours.

The world’s leading crypto asset rose 3.5% over the week and nearly 25% on the monthly charts, adding more than $150 million in market capitalization during the period.

BTC 1-month price chart. Source: Feinbold

Year-to-date, the cryptocurrency’s gains are now an impressive 113%.

In a separate analysis last week, Pope said the ongoing rally could push Bitcoin to $50,000 ahead of the next halving event, which is expected to take place in April 2024. After the halving, the expert believes that BTC will enter a consolidation phase and see “long-term sideways action” before starting to print new all-time highs.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com