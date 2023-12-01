Get all the essential market news and expert opinions in one place with our daily newsletter. Get a comprehensive recap of the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here!

(Kitco News) – The top crypto hit a high of $39,000 on Coinbase near noon Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned investors against assuming the Fed is finished raising rates, sending Bitcoin ( BTC) bulls are on the move again. Heading to bite soon.

“It is too early to conclude with confidence that we have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance, or to predict when policy might ease,” Powell said in prepared remarks at Spelman College in Atlanta on Friday. “We are prepared to tighten the policy further if appropriate.”

Despite Powell’s sharp comments, financial markets climbed higher, with major indexes recovering from early pressure to trade in the green, while Treasury yields and the DXY fell.

Data provided by Trading View shows that Bitcoin started to rally at the open of the daily candle on Friday, reaching a high of $37,800 to $39,000 just before noon, with bulls now trying to make a run at $40,000. Have been.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

While the bullish case for Bitcoin is being strengthened by hopes that the first BTC ETF will soon be approved, analysts at JPMorgan are warning crypto traders that recent developments in decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT) projects have gained momentum. Not yet strong or conclusive, and caution should be exercised.

“While we don’t doubt that this recent revival in DeFi/NFT activity is a positive sign, we believe there is reason to be excited about it,” JPMorgan analysts led by Nikolaos Panigertzoglou wrote in a report Thursday. It will be too early.” These are “only temporary signs of revival,” he said.

After a two-year drought, NFT sales volume and total value locked (TVL) in DeFi are on the rise, prompting some traders to declare that alt season is here and it’s time to jump back into the market. there is time.

The recovery has “generated some optimism that the worst may be behind us in terms of the medium-term trajectory for DeFi/NFT activity,” the analysts said, but they cautioned that it’s too early to start feeling optimistic about it. Will happen.

He also said that “Ethereum has not benefited much from the recent revival in DeFi/NFT activity,” which could indicate future struggles for Ether and the altcoin market.

While some analysts are concerned about Ether, many agree that Bitcoin looks strong and ready to climb higher. Doc Profit sees BTC climbing to $40,000 in the near term, and thinks the next trading range will be between $38,500 and $48,000.

With a breakout above $38.500 #bitcoin Enters phase two of the Pre Bull. Pray 38.5k holds and you can expect 40k area soon Step two is between the $38,500 and $48,000 zones. Breakout above 48k is the beginning of a golden bull Spot bag keeping and not selling – Dr Profit 🇨🇭 (@DrProfitCrypto) 1 December 2023

“I am heavily loaded for the upcoming rally, my bags are packed and I am not even thinking about taking early profits,” Dr Profit said in a separate statement. Post, ”I personally think [the] Take profit in BTC first [the] The area between $98-108k, what follows next is a moon bag.

