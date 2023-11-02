Yesterday’s volatility was just beginning for Bitcoin as the asset went on the offensive again during early Asian trading hours and surged above $36,000 for the first time since May 2022.

The total value of liquidated trading positions has increased to $150 million on a daily scale, with many altcoins performing even better.

cryptopotato Yesterday’s pump and dump was reported, which saw a massive increase in BTC in just a few minutes. Nevertheless, the cryptocurrency eventually recovered to around $34,000.

After trading quietly around that level for several hours, bulls took charge early Thursday and began a massive advance, building on gains only recorded during October.

Within hours, Bitcoin reached more than $36,000, becoming its highest value in a year and a half.

Despite losing some ground since then, BTC is still up 4% today, with a market capitalization of about $700 billion. According to Glassnode, its dominance over altcoins is stable at 53% and is even in a state of expansion, even though many have outperformed on the daily scale.

Both Solana and Uniswap have seen double-digit gains of 11% and 15% respectively. Impressive price increases also come from companies like ADA, MATIC, DOT, and AVAX.

This increased volatility has hurt highly leveraged traders. Total liquidations on a daily basis have risen to $150 million, with over 60,000 traders ruined.

The largest liquidation order occurred on Binance and was worth more than $1.5 million.

source: cryptopotato.com