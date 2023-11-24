A lot can happen in seven days in an industry as volatile as the crypto sector, and that’s exactly what happened over the past week. Arguably, the most significant news came a few days ago when the US Justice Department announced a major settlement agreement with the world’s largest crypto exchange – Binance – which had serious consequences.

On the one hand, the company had to pay $4.3 billion in fines without admitting any fault. On the other hand, however, the founder and CEO of the exchange – Changpeng Zhao – who is one of the most popular names in the industry, had to step down from his position as well and was blamed for failing to implement proper anti-money laundering policies. . You can find more information on this matter later in this article.

Somewhat expectedly, these developments impacted Binance Coin and the rest of the market. At one point BNB dropped by 20%.

Bitcoin also faced negative consequences, with Bitcoin falling by almost $2,000 within hours of the news. Nevertheless, the primary cryptocurrency began some correction almost immediately and jumped above $37,000 by the next day.

There were even bigger gains today, Friday, as the asset added several hundred dollars more and rose above $38,000 for the first time in a year and a half. As of now, BTC is still trading above $38,000, taking its market cap to almost $750 billion as the asset is up 6% weekly.

BLUR is the top performer in the same 7-day time frame. The NFT platform’s native token is now up more than 100% despite the recent token unlock. FTT, FET, KLAY, MINA and IMX are also in the same order with a gain of about 30%.

market data

Market Cap: $1.508T | 24H Volume: $112B | BTC dominance: 49.5%

BTC: $38,202 (+6%) | ETH: $2,121 (+9.6%) | BNB: $235 (-2.7%)

This Week’s Crypto Headlines You Can’t Miss

DOJ announces $4.3 billion settlement with Binance after CZ resigns from the company. The most important news this month is that the US Justice Department reached a settlement with Binance. The exchanges had to pay a combined fine of about $4.3 billion, while Changpeng Zhao had to step down as CEO of the company.

Here’s what you need to know about Binance’s new CEO. Richard Teng is the new CEO of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange – Binance. Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Major Bank to Launch Crypto Trading Services for Retail Customers: Report. Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International recently announced plans to launch cryptocurrency services to its retail customers. The move, scheduled to begin in January 2024, appears to mark a new era in the bank’s history.

Fired OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was reinstated just days after his departure. Sam Altman, who was previously fired as CEO of OpenAI, has been reinstated. This comes after a week-long fiasco where the expert briefly joined Microsoft along with some of his team members, but returned to OpenAI after a few days.

Tron founder Justin Sun confirmed the exploit on the HTX and HECO cross-chain bridges. Tron founder, Justin Sun, has confirmed an exploit on the cross-chain bridge of the HTX and HECO chains. It cost approximately $86.6 million, and Sun confirmed that users will be fully reimbursed by HTX.

Over 80% of Bitcoin (BTC) supply has returned to profit: Glassnode. According to a recent report from Glassnode, more than 80% of the entire Bitcoin (BTC) mining supply has returned to profit. This comes despite the news that Binance had to pay a massive $4.3 billion fine and that CZ stepped down as CEO.

chart

This week, we have chart analysis of Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana and Binance Coin – click here for the full price analysis.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is that of the authors cited. It does not represent CryptoPotato’s opinion regarding buying, selling, or holding any investment. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more details.

Cryptocurrency charts by tradingview.

Source: cryptopotato.com