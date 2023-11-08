Bitcoin Halving Overhyped? This 3.5 year cycle determines prices: Analyst

In an analysis that could change the narrative around the Bitcoin value proposition, crypto analyst TechDev presents evidence that liquidity cycles, rather than the much-discussed Bitcoin halving, are the primary catalyst for the bullishness. Using a set of charts, TechDev provides a new perspective on Bitcoin’s price dynamics.

Is the Bitcoin Halving Overhyped?

recently Post On X, TechDev claims, “Still waiting to stop? There has been a ~3.5 year liquidity cycle going on since Bitcoin came into existence. The chart provided by TechDev shows a comparison of Bitcoin’s price movements with liquidity signals derived from major central bank balance sheets.

Liquidity cycle of 3.5 years Source: x @TechDev_52

The notable feature in this chart is the series of sinusoidal lines that appear to predict pivot points in Bitcoin’s price trajectory. These pivot points, marked by colored dots, align closely with inflections in the overall balance sheets of central banks, suggesting a correlation between global liquidity and Bitcoin price movements.

It is worth noting that the length of each liquidity cycle is approximately 3.5 years, which is slightly shorter than the Bitcoin halving cycle, which occurs approximately every 4 years. Notably, the Vortex Indicator (VI), a technical indicator designed to identify the beginning of a new trend or the continuation of an existing trend, also aligns with this trend.

This correlation appears to hint at a broader economic tapestry, with the chart showing an interesting synchronization with the expansion and contraction of major central bank balance sheets, denoted as a global liquidity signal.

Next Bitcoin Cycle Higher in 4-11 Months?

Tech Dev’s second chart further strengthens this relationship. This overlays the VI with CN10Y/DXY. The VI here outlines the direction and strength of the trend, with key turning points coinciding with other indicators and Bitcoin’s price movements.

BTC vs Global Liquidity | Source: x@TechDev_52

Yellow arrows (dotted lines) show when the positive vortex (blue line) crosses the negative vortex (red line), marking the beginning of a strong upward price movement. Presently, another cross can be seen. During previous cycles, it took 4, 11 and 7 months after the signal for the BTC price to reach its cycle high.

The chart also points to a change in trend in the CN10Y/DXY high-yield spread, which aligns with the VI and signals key moments in Bitcoin’s price trajectory. Notably, these moments do not align with half the events. TechDev claims liquidity cycles are the real driver behind BTC’s explosive moves.

The previous liquidity cycle ran from December 2017 to mid-2021 and lasted 42 months. The previous cycle ran from mid-2013 to late 2017 and was 44 months long. Currently, the liquidity cycle has been going on for 37 months.

Elaborating on this, TechDev telling, “It doesn’t look like it’s ever been halved. Although it would be smart for Satoshi to try to line it up. This is a world of liquidity cycles. Bitcoin resides in it. Following a question from an “It would be perfect to be on top around the halfing.”

Christoph Jeffers, partner at Three J Partners, echoed TechDev’s sentiments, acknowledging the visual effectiveness of these charts in understanding market dynamics. jeffers commented, “Been talking about this for a while, and it’s a great visualization of the dynamics of the game. While the rate of Bitcoin issuance is important, the liquidity cycle is the true driving force.”

Furthermore, the analyst has received a lot of encouragement from the BTC community and the technical analyst camp. Gern van Lagen commented, “Very nice.” Bitcoin advocate Dr. Jeff Ross replied, “Great chart.”

Mike Alfred said, “If I hear ‘I’m waiting for the stop’ one more time, I’ll die laughing. Such a weird way but a lot of kids on this website are repeating it over and over like gospel. Are.”

At press time, BTC traded at $35,400.

BTC Bull Pennant, 1-day chart | Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from XT, chart from tradingview.com

Source: bitcoinist.com