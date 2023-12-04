Bitcoin Goes Cosmic: US Space Force Official Labels Crypto Nationally Strategic

Enter a new realm of cryptocurrencies where Bitcoin plays a major role in cyber security and national defense apart from finance. Major Jason Lowery of the US Space Force has illustrated the astonishing importance of Bitcoin by providing a perspective that goes beyond pennies and cents and touches on matters of strategic importance.

In a carefully worded letter to the Defense Innovation Board, Major Lowery argued passionately for the strategic use of crypto and similar proof-of-work (PoW) systems.

Lowy makes a strong case for these cryptographic systems, arguing that they have enormous potential and significant strategic implications. He called on the government to begin an in-depth investigation into the ways in which PoW protocols and Bitcoin can advance defense and innovation projects.

Bitcoin’s Military Impact: Effectiveness and Counter-Threat Capabilities

Lowry says Bitcoin is not only a groundbreaking technology that can improve the resiliency, effectiveness, and transparency of the U.S. military, but also a powerful weapon to counter threats posed by adversaries such as China, Russia, and Iran. -Page letter to the US Defense Innovation Board on December 2.

According to Lowery, while Bitcoin’s implications for the “monetary system” were widely understood, few people knew that the leading cryptocurrency could also be used to secure “any type of data, message or command signal.” can be done.

The Space Force official described Bitcoin as a cybersecurity “paradigm shift” that was in perfect harmony with “the idea of ​​strategic offset.”

In this sense, Lowry proposed that Bitcoin and its underlying technology could act as modern weapons, potentially changing the face of cyber warfare and defense.

Lowry said Bitcoin is an unprecedented “macrochip,” a concept that turns the world’s electrical system into a giant, resource-hungry computer. He said that by bringing physical affordances into the digital realm, this new strategy offers a new approach to protecting different types of data on the Internet.

Lowery, an Air Force Institute of Technology PhD candidate in engineering management and space operations officer, calls Bitcoin “the most important innovation in the history of money and accounting” and says it will have a huge impact on “the future of warfare.”

Security Alert: Insights on Military Data and Adversary Exploits

Lori previously wrote a paper that became an Amazon best-seller. According to the research “Software: A Novel Theory on Power Projection and the National Strategic Importance of Bitcoin”, crypto could be helpful for military-grade data security.

Lowry also warned that ignoring or undervaluing Bitcoin could have a detrimental impact on the national security and defense of the United States. He cited several examples of how rivals are already exploiting the benefits of Bitcoin. For example, China controls a significant portion of the network’s processing power due to its dominance in Bitcoin mining, and Russia uses Bitcoin to finance its cyber warfare operations.

Iran’s use of Bitcoin to aid its ballistic missile and nuclear projects as well as under US sanctions was another significant development. North Korea’s theft of Bitcoin from wallets and exchanges to fund its weapons programs is also one of the Space Force official’s concerns.

On December 20, 2019, the National Defense Authorization Act became law, establishing the U.S. Space Force as the first new branch of the armed forces since 1947. Widespread acceptance that space exploration is essential to national security led to the creation of the USSF.

