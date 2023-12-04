Bitcoin funds flooded with cash as investors flocked

Serious investors continued to flood the market and cash into Bitcoin funds last week, according to a report today – the largest 10-week inflows since the peak of the 2021 rally.

Money moving into crypto investment products reached $176 million last week, bringing the 10-week total to $1.76 billion, digital asset fund manager CoinShares said in a report Monday. Total assets under management are up 107% this year to $46.2 billion – down 47% from the all-time high of $86.6 billion in 2021.

The last time inflows were this high was in October 2021, when the first-ever Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) entered the US market – and broke records by trading nearly $1 billion in a day.

At the time, Bitcoin was trading at more than $64,000 per coin. CoinGecko data shows it’s currently priced at $41,675—34% lower—but still well above where it was at the beginning of the year, when it was under $17,000.

Due to this, some analysts have said that a bullish phase may continue. The hype about the possible approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF after a decade is driving investors to put money into the sector.

Bloomberg Intelligence analysts said approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF, which would give traditional investors exposure to the crypto, would likely come in January. For now, analysts expect the market to submit few updated S-1 filings to the SEC as applicants rush to comply with the response from the regulator.

CoinShares said “Bitcoin was the main beneficiary” with $133 million flowing into investment products such as Grayscale, 21Shares and ProShares.

It further added that Ethereum-focused products received investments of $31 million, while blockchain equities recorded the seventh consecutive week of inflows.

Such investments generally come from experienced investors who are putting money into vehicles tracking the crypto markets. They do not reflect people buying and selling digital assets on exchanges like Coinbase or Binance.

Edited by Stacey Elliott.

Source: decrypt.co