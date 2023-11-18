Taproot Wizards wants to bring together developers to build various applications and solutions on top of the Bitcoin base layer that will maximize the potential of the Taproot upgrade made in 2021.

To strengthen innovations in the world of Bitcoin, Taproot Wizards secured new funding to further develop the BTC ecosystem. The successful increase reflects the growing momentum and interest in expanding Bitcoin’s capabilities beyond simply being a store of value.

Hold on to your wizard hat! Today we’re announcing a $7.5 million seed round led by @StandardCryptoTo make Bitcoin magical again We broke the chain, we danced on the stage, we took a bath We heard about Bitcoin 10 years ago. And we’re here to fix it More in the thread below 🧙‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xoNho6EKhs – Taproot Wizards (@TaprootWizards) 16 November 2023

Taproot Wizards has been responsible for initiatives that encourage innovation in the Bitcoin protocol since its inception. The project’s NFT collection features whimsical wizard characters as a nod to the early “Magic Internet Money” meme from Bitcoin’s cyberpunk days. The recently closed $7.5 million funding round was led by Standard Crypto, a venture capital firm focused on Bitcoin development. Several other major crypto investors also participated, including StarkWare, Collider Ventures, and UTXO Management.

Taproot Wizards seeks to bring together developers to build various applications and solutions on top of the Bitcoin base layer that will maximize the potential of the Taproot upgrade made in 2021 to increase the privacy, security, and efficiency of BTC. Taproot introduces the ability for complex smart contracts to execute on the Bitcoin blockchain in a privacy-preserving manner.

Udi Wertheimer, co-founder of Taproot Wizards, commented about the move, saying:

“We went for a larger seed round of $7.5 million because we feel timing is of the essence. We have been bullish on Bitcoin for a decade, but we truly believe the best time to build in Bitcoin is now. We’re focused on adopting the best successes in broader crypto research to advance Bitcoin and ordinals, for example, the open-source rollup work we shared a few months ago, and use this funding to build one of the top Will do to build a team. Notch Bitcoin Builders.”

The main focus area of ​​this project is to increase scalability and privacy for the Bitcoin network using innovations such as zero-knowledge proofs and layer-2 rollups. These solutions can enable private and complex transactions on Bitcoin without burdening the base layer. Taproot wizards have already released open-source rollup code to further expand scalability.

Additionally, the project aims to foster an ecosystem where Bitcoin developers can freely collaborate to push the boundaries of what is possible on the blockchain. They see the early Ordinals movement as a spur to innovation in Bitcoin, which had stagnated until recently as Bitcoin focused mostly on its “digital gold” narrative.

Bitcoin’s utility could extend beyond being a store of value

While some criticize ordinals and NFTs as unnecessary congestion on the Bitcoin network, supporters of the move see them as a way to expand the crypto’s utility and demonstrate its possibilities beyond simply storing value. Additionally, Taproot Wizards wants to continue building new Bitcoin applications, from NFTs and decentralized identities to private payments and smart contracts.

With its strong technical team and good funding, Taproot Wizards is ready to accelerate innovation on Bitcoin. As the protocol continues to mature and more developers build on the blockchain, the next phase of Bitcoin’s evolution may be driven by builders expanding its utility beyond digital assets.

