Cryptocurrency prices jumped sharply on Tuesday after a false post on the official

The fake post announced just after 4pm Washington time that the SEC “approves #Bitcoin ETF for listing on all registered national securities exchanges”. It was immediately picked up on social media, business news websites and Bloomberg TV.

Just 10 minutes later, the SEC Chairman poured cold water on the announcement. Gary Gensler posted on his personal account on Twitter: “The @SECGov Twitter account was compromised, and an unauthorized tweet was posted. The SEC has not approved the listing and trading of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded products.”

An SEC spokesperson said the original post “was not made by the SEC or its staff”. By 5 p.m. SEC staff had regained control of the X account and the false posts were removed.

The SEC blamed “an unidentified party” for the unauthorized access, saying, “The SEC will work with law enforcement and our partners across the government to investigate the matter and determine appropriate next steps related to the unauthorized access and any related misconduct.” Will Work.”

Bitcoin rose 1.5 percent immediately after the post, but quickly reversed course after confirmation that the news was fake and the price fell 3.4 percent.

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts are in limbo as the SEC is expected to decide later this week whether to approve a spot Bitcoin ETF, which will be a watershed moment for the digital asset.

Applications from at least 11 asset managers to launch spot bitcoin ETFs are pending before the SEC. The SEC faces a Wednesday deadline to approve some applications.

Although the watchdog has opposed such products in the past, it now has less room to maneuver. A federal appeals court ruled last year that the SEC’s rejection of an application filed by Grayscale to convert its $29 billion Bitcoin Trust into such an ETF was “arbitrary and capricious.”

So far this year, the volatile cryptocurrency has gained about 7 percent on hopes of being approved by the SEC.

Several applicants have said they have received feedback from commission staff indicating approval is possible this week.

Applicants range from big asset managers BlackRock, Invesco and Franklin Templeton to smaller companies like Ark Investment Management and Bitwise. Earlier this week, the companies disclosed the fees for their potential products, with many hopefuls either drastically cutting their fees or agreeing to waive them altogether soon after inception.

The SEC has long argued that spot Bitcoin ETFs cannot guarantee investors the same protections as traditional investment products. Gensler posted a post on Monday small thread X outlined the potential drawbacks of investing in cryptocurrency products, noting that issuers are “not complying with applicable law” and crypto investments “can be exceptionally risky (and) are often volatile”.

ETFs hold assets like mutual funds but trade on exchanges like stocks and generally enjoy preferential tax treatment in the US. Each of the pending ETFs aims to invest solely in Bitcoin, an evolution compared to previous products that invested in cryptocurrency futures or companies involved in the crypto industry.

