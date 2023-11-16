(Bloomberg) — Bitcoin hit $38,000, a level last seen in May 2022, amid an ongoing rally fueled by expectations of fresh demand for the token from exchange-traded funds.

The largest digital asset is up nearly 6% over the past 24 hours and was trading at $37,843 as of 8:53 a.m. Thursday in Singapore, up 129% year-to-date from its 2022 decline. Increases rebound. A range of smaller virtual currencies, such as second-place ether, also pushed higher.

While the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday again postponed a decision on approving the first US ETF to invest directly in Bitcoin, Bloomberg Intelligence expects the green light for a batch of such funds by January. The ETF will make it easier for institutions and mom-and-pop investors to gain access to the token.

Claims by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates have also boosted crypto prices, which can be sensitive to changes in liquidity levels in the financial markets.

Zach Pandl, managing director of research at crypto fund provider Grayscale Investments LLC, wrote in a note, “If real interest rates peak and we continue to see progress toward spot ETF approval in the U.S. market, a recovery in crypto valuations could be expected.” “Can continue.”

One puzzle for investors is whether Bitcoin’s surge this year outweighs the potential impact of spot ETFs.

Sui Chung, chief executive of digital-asset index provider CF Benchmark, said on Bloomberg Television that approval “may be baked into the price” but the question is how much inflows the ETF will attract.

He said diversification benefits are driving conversations on Bitcoin investments given the token’s lack of correlation with assets like stocks over the long term.

