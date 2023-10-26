Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index hits 2-year high: What does it mean?

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index has risen to levels last seen in November 2021, when Bitcoin (BTC) reached an all-time high of over $69,000.

According to crypto data source Alternative.me, the Fear and Greed Index currently stands at 71, indicating a sentiment of greed among market participants.

BTC investors have become greedy

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index is a popular tool that measures investor sentiment in the digital asset market. This presents two notions: excessive fear is a sign that investors are very worried and could be a buying opportunity, while excessive greed means that the market is rising and about to correct, causing investors to remain cautious. Used to be.

The index uses multiple metrics including volatility, market momentum, social media, surveys, Bitcoin dominance and trends to analyze current market sentiment on a scale from 0 to 100, with 0 indicating extreme fear, 50 neutrality. , and 100 indicates extreme greed.

When the market is rising, people become greedy, and fear of missing out (FOMO) sets in, leading to impulsive buying and selling of crypto assets. Since the Fear and Greed Index is currently at 71, it is a sign that investors are more confident in the prospects of cryptocurrencies, especially BTC.

What does this mean?

On October 24, BTC recorded its latest single-day surge in more than a year, climbing 14% to $35,000. The surge was attributed to excitement around the potential approval of BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) application by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The leading digital asset jumped from $28,000 to $30,000 on October 16, although the rally was caused by unverified news about the SEC greenlighting BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF proposal.

While the price of BTC has bounced back and is currently hovering around the $34,400 price range, the cryptocurrency is up nearly 28% in less than two weeks. The asset’s current greed ranking reflects an increase of 24 points from the figure of 47 on October 16 and a jump of five points from 66 on October 24.

The greed ranking indicates a bullish stance and is in line with recent thoughts that the bear market may be over, and BTC and other cryptocurrencies may continue with their impressive performance.

source: cryptopotato.com