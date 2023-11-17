The broader cryptocurrency market has deteriorated over the past seven days with most coins trading in the red. This comes after what appears to be an expected improvement.

At the time of writing the price of Bitcoin is trading at a 3% loss, falling to $36K. The leading cryptocurrency was unable to sustain the bullish momentum. It rose to $38,000 on Thursday, but came back just as quickly as it skyrocketed. Overall, it is a healthy improvement back to $36K.

The rest of the market is in worse shape, with the minor exception of Solana (SOL), which remains the best-performing altcoin among the top 10 with a gain of 8.5% this week. Interestingly, the only other altcoin in the top 10 that is in the green is Dogecoin (DOGE).

Elsewhere, prices are falling. ETH is down 8%, BNB is down 4.3%, XRP is down 8.1%, and so on.

Apart from prices, this week saw positive developments facing the world’s largest asset manager. BlackRock furthered its involvement in the cryptocurrency industry and officially filed for a spot Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded fund (ETF) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

That said, Tether – the largest stablecoin issuer – also came out with a big announcement. The company will invest a massive $500 million in Bitcoin mining infrastructure and will aim to achieve 1% of the global hash rate.

In any case, the current retracement seems to be exactly what the majority were expecting, and it is very interesting to see what is going to happen in the coming days.

Market Cap: $1.413T | 24H Volume: $114B | BTC dominance: 49.8%

BTC: $36,081 (-2.9%) | ETH: $1918 (-7.7%) | BNB: $239 (-4.3%)

This Week’s Crypto Headlines You Can’t Miss

Bullish or bearish for the upcoming Bitcoin 2024 halving year: we asked Binance Blockchain Week. During Binance Blockchain Week in Istanbul last week, we decided to ask participants if they are bullish or bearish on the 2024 BTC halving year. Here’s what he had to say.

BlackRock Officially Files for Spot Ethereum ETF, ETH Priced at $2.1K. It’s official: BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a spot ETH exchange-traded fund.

Here’s what will cause the next Bitcoin (BTC) bull market: Experts. Many believe that the next Bitcoin bull run will begin in 2024, as this is the year of the coveted BTC halving. However, one financial expert believes that the rally will likely be due to the involvement of institutions like BlackRock.

Tether will invest $500 million in Bitcoin mining as part of expansion plans. Tether is the largest issuer of stable coins in the world and is also the company behind the pioneer – USDT. Now, it will invest a massive $500 million in the Bitcoin mining sector as part of its expansion plans.

Avalanche (AVX) hits yearly high as big bank adopts RWA tokenization. AVAX is one of the cryptocurrencies that saw tremendous growth last week. Apart from the general movement of the market, there may be an exact reason for that rise.

South Korean traders fueled the increase in crypto market volume. According to some analysts, the most recent rally in the market was mainly due to the participation of South Korean traders. Their market share increased to 12.9% as against 5.2% in January.

This week, we have chart analysis of Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana and Binance Coin – click here for the full price analysis.

