Bitcoin falls on caution ahead of US jobs report

The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization fell on Thursday as traders remained cautious ahead of Friday’s US jobs report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, while the S&P 500 rose only 0.8%.

The monthly US jobs report will provide further clues on whether the current monetary policy is tackling inflation. It may also provide some interest rate expectations ahead of the Federal Reserve’s last meeting of the year on December 13.

Bitcoin BTC, -1.66% , which is pegged to major equity indices, was down 1.2% at 1:22 PM ET, changing hands for $43,383.

Open interest still signals bullish expectations

Despite two days of modest decline, open interest in Bitcoin options on the Deribit derivatives exchange shows a large number of outstanding calls for the $75,000 strike price at the end of the January expiration date. Traders who bought the right to buy Bitcoin at that level suggest that they can expect the market price to rise.

Deribit chief commercial officer Luke Striggers said open contracts could have been sold as part of the $50,000 to $75,000 January call spread. “What this means is that traders will be expecting the market to end somewhere between those strikes,” Strijders told The Block.

According to Deribit data, there are now 3,684 Bitcoin option calls outstanding for the $75,000 strike price on the derivatives exchange, with an estimated value of approximately $162 million. This group of calls still outstanding is second only to the calls with a $50,000 strike price.

According to The Block’s data dashboard, the total open interest in Bitcoin options across all major centralized crypto derivatives exchanges has reached an all-time high of $17.3 billion.

An increase in open interest shows that new money is entering the market, indicating increased participation and potential liquidity.

In terms of the recent rally in the Bitcoin market, Strijders said he attributes the rise to a confluence of several factors, including widespread optimism in anticipation of a potential decision from the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the spot Bitcoin ETF, which could lead to the legal settlement of Binance. After this the concerns subsided. cases, rising geopolitical tensions, decline in inflation and a steady increase in institutional engagement.

Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is the majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto sector. Crypto exchange Bitgate is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to work independently to deliver objective, influential, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All rights reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to be offered or used as legal, tax, investment, financial or other advice.

Source: www.theblock.co