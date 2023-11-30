Bitcoin remains uncertain at the $38,000 level and has slipped below it in the last few hours.

Most altcoins are also slightly in the red today, with ETH close to breaking below $2,000 and SOL falling below $60.

BTC below $38K

Last Friday saw Bitcoin surge, sending the asset to an 18-month peak of $38,500. However, the cryptocurrency failed to maintain its momentum and fell below $38,000 almost immediately.

Very little notable movements were seen over the weekend, with BTC ranging between $37,000 and $37,500.

However, Monday and Tuesday brought more pain for the bulls as the asset fell to a multi-day low of $36,700. Still, they managed to gain control of the market and push BTC north on Wednesday.

This resulted in the price rising to $38,400, but Bitcoin was unable to move north and reach a one-and-a-half-year high. On the contrary, the asset has declined somewhat since then and is now trading below $38,000.

Its market capitalization has fallen below $740 billion, while its dominance over altcoins remains strong at 52%.

IOTA defies market sentiment

Most of the large-cap stocks recorded impressive price gains yesterday, but the scenario has changed today. Ethereum has fallen 2% and is close to breaking below $2,000 after reaching near $2,100 yesterday. Binance Coin, Ripple, Tron, Toncoin, Avalanche and MATIC have declined by the same percentage.

Solana, Cardano and Polkadot are down more than 3%. This means that SOL is currently below $60, ADA is well below $0.4, and DOT is inches above $5.

Dogecoin is the only top 10 alt in green. LEO, RUNE, UNJ and MNT are with gains from mid-cap stocks.

However, IOTA has emerged as the top performer among the top 100 digital assets, rising by more than 30% in a day.

The total crypto market cap has decreased slightly and stands at $1.420 trillion on CMC.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is that of the authors cited. It does not represent CryptoPotato’s opinion regarding buying, selling, or holding any investment. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more details.

Cryptocurrency charts by tradingview.

source: cryptopotato.com