A look at Bitcoin price action shows that a consolidation has resumed below the $35,000 support, but the majority of holders remain steadfast. Onchain data has shown that the number of Bitcoins halved in the 3-month time frame has reached a record high of 88.5%. The upside potential remains huge despite the ongoing consolidation, as the top crypto is still up 26% since the beginning of October.

BTC price falls below $35,000 but investor sentiment remains bullish

Bitcoin managed to reach above $35,000 a few times this week, bringing millions of BTC wallets into profitability. The crypto has since fallen below $35,000, according to on-chain analysis of Bitcoin movement, but long-term investors remain optimistic. One particular metric that tells a lot about the current Bitcoin cycle is Glassnode’s HODL waves.

HODL waves change color depending on their age in the wallet. Bitcoins start out red immediately after being transferred to the wallet and gradually change to purple as they remain unchanged.

This metric, which tracks the age of Bitcoin in circulation and in wallets, has shown that approximately 90% of the total supply of BTC has been inactive over the past three months.

The funny thing is that 88.5% #bitcoin The supply has not increased in the last three months. Wall Street really needs to push this thing to get holders to give up their coins. $BTC pic.twitter.com/CtD7GoA9ka – Dylan LeClair 🟠 (@DylanLeClair_) 2 November 2023

A similar metric from IntoTheBlock shows retail traders joining the long-term holder bandwagon as investors begin holding their assets in anticipation of BTC spot ETF approval by the SEC. IntoTheBlock’s holding metric puts the number of addresses that have held Bitcoin for more than a year at an all-time high of 34 million addresses.

BTC market cap currently stands at $679.499 billion on daily chart: Tradingview.com

Investors are anticipating SEC approval of Spot Bitcoin ETF

Several factors have contributed to increased long-term confidence among Bitcoin investors, one of which is the introduction of spot ETF trading in the US. The industry expects the SEC’s approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF to drive the next uptick in Bitcoin price. A top official at Valkyrie Investments is confident that these ETF applications will be approved by the end of the month.

However, Singapore-based QCP Capital attributed the recent surge in Bitcoin to macro forces such as falling US bond yields, and not the excitement around spot ETFs. Low bond yields are forcing investors to look to higher-yielding investments like BTC.

Overall, until buyers pull back or a catalyst drives the next rally, Bitcoin remains in a consolidation phase. The last time Bitcoin supply reached 88% for this metric was during a consolidation in late 2022, where bears got the better of and Bitcoin fell below $20,000. Continued consolidation could see Bitcoin follow this pattern, dropping below its current range to reach $30,000.

Featured image from Shutterstock

source: www.newsbtc.com