Bitcoin eyes new highs as Bloomberg analyst reiterates 90% chance of January ETF approval

Bitcoin (BTC), the leading cryptocurrency, is currently in an upward accumulation phase, close to surpassing its current yearly high of $38,390.

This upward trend has been further fueled by the anticipation surrounding the approval of a Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Bitcoin ETF approved till January 10

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Bloomberg ETF expert Erich Balchunas shared his perspective on the chances of Bitcoin ETF approval. Balchunas has maintained a 90% chance of SEC approval by January 10, which it has maintained consistently for months.

Balchunas highlighted that while specific dates and timelines continue to be debated, the SEC and issuers are working diligently behind the scenes to prepare ETFs for this cycle, defying earlier skepticism. Balchunas said:

People are asking me whether we have changed the situation. No, we’re still stuck at a 90% chance of approval by January 10th (aka this cycle), which is the same chance we’ve had for months (before it was cool/safe). What we’re watching now: More revised/final filings to come and clarity on in-kind vs cash

As many analysts have predicted, Bitcoin is poised for a potential breakout in the coming months, both before and after the anticipated approval of these investment products. As reported by NewsBTC, Bitcoin may rise to $50,000 earlier than forecast in April.

In this context, Bitcoin must maintain its position above the key support level of $35,000. This mark serves as a range for future profits before and after the approval of the spot ETF.

Holding this support level will be helpful in determining Bitcoin’s prospects for continued growth and market performance.

The next resistance level holds the key to surpassing all-time highs

Renowned crypto analyst CryptoCon has highlighted the remarkable strength of the current Bitcoin cycle, comparing it from 2019 to 2022.

By examining key resistance levels and price movements, Crypto Con emphasizes the positive outlook for Bitcoin’s price trajectory and suggests that the current cycle is poised for a breakout.

Crypto Con highlights the prolonged weakness seen during the 2019-2022 Bitcoin cycle, characterized by Bitcoin’s struggle to overcome early wave trend resistance for over a year.

In contrast, the current cycle has demonstrated impressive resilience and broke this resistance level with ease.

Despite the substantial rise in Bitcoin price, Crypto Con points out that the cryptocurrency has yet to reach the next resistance level, called Green Zone 2, with a price target of $40,000.

In a typical cycle, this milestone does not signal the end of price action, but rather the beginning of a more significant upward trajectory.

CryptoCon further suggests that the subsequent resistance level, depicted in blue in the chart above, could push the price of Bitcoin even higher, surpassing its previous all-time high.

At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $37,700, down 0.7% over the past 24 hours, and it remains to be seen whether there will be a consolidation above $38,000.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com