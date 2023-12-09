Bitcoin has experienced a notable price surge over the past few weeks, surpassing the $40,000 mark and reaching its highest point since April 2022. This bullish momentum was driven by increasing demand from US investors, as evidenced by the positive Coinbase premium.

Experts suggest that the next target level for the leading crypto is above $50,000.

Bitcoin targets $50K to $53K

According to the latest report from CryptoQuant, given Bitcoin’s current price of $43,000, network activity suggests a potential price target of $50,000 to $53,000. Looking at the long-term perspective, the Crypto Intelligence Platform’s Bitcoin Bull-Bear Market Cycle Indicator indicates a bullish market.

Additionally, the lack of liquidity from retail traders and record highs in the volume of BTC held for more than a year reinforce the optimistic outlook. This suggests a positive trajectory for Bitcoin price action in the near future.

The latest analysis from CryptoQuant indicates that Bitcoin could target the range of $50,000 to $53,000, according to the valuation perspective derived from network activity.

These boundaries represent the red Metcalfe price evaluation bands, which evaluate the price of Bitcoin regarding user activity, especially active addresses. This band also served as a resistance level for Bitcoin in April and November 2021, as well as April 2022.

Bitcoin bull run is far from its peak

Given the increased funding rates and the fact that 86% of the circulating supply is currently profitable, a short-term correction remains likely. It is worth noting that historically, such levels often align with local tops.

Although the short-term outlook advises traders to remain cautious in the current conditions, examining the long-term perspective reveals a bullish signal from the Bitcoin bull-bear market cycle indicator.

It is important to note that the indicator is close to the overheated bull phase (red area), which is historically associated with either a temporary interruption or correction in the price rally.

The report further notes that the crypto market is far from reaching the top of this bullish phase, given the fact that whales are not expected to capitalize on profits as retail traders have insufficient exit liquidity.

“In general, the lack of liquidity from retail traders, coupled with the fresh all-time high in Bitcoin, which has not risen in 1+ years, results in an optimistic long-term outlook for Bitcoin price action.”

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com