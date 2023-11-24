Bitcoin Expert Reveals Math Behind $1 Million BTC Prediction

Samson Mo, a key figure in nation-state Bitcoin adoption and CEO of JAN3, has sparked an important debate in the BTC community. Mo, known for his work on Bitcoin bonds in El Salvador, made a bold statement on the social platform X, hinting at a potentially sharp increase in the value of BTC. He where did it go“It has come to my attention that there are some Bitcoiners who don’t think Bitcoin can reach $1,000,000 in a matter of days/weeks after the ETF money comes in. They are in for a pleasant surprise.”

Isn’t $1 million per Bitcoin crazy?

Ahead discuss in detail On his prediction, Mo cited BTC’s historic growth, saying, “It took ~9 months for Bitcoin to go from $1k to $20k in 2017. The block subsidy was 12.5, there was a lot of BTC sloshing on exchanges, mining oceans were boiling, and zero institutional money coming in. $1k to $20k is 20x. $50k to $1M is 20x.”

Bit Penn, a Bitcoin analyst, provided a mathematical insight Breakdown Supporting Maui’s prediction. Penn’s analysis emphasized the rapid pace at which the price of BTC could rise, stating, “People acting like Samson Mov are crazy about their $1M/BTC calls, forgetting how much Bitcoin Could happen faster – which is the exact mindset needed to make such a thing happen.”

Penn’s detailed analysis begins with the basic principles of supply and demand. He calculates new supply for the next cycle, estimating 136,000 BTC for the current era and 656,000 BTC for the next, for a total of about 792,000 BTC.

The Pine metric also considers potential sales of old BTC based on HODL waves, estimating that 15-20% of the old circulating supply could come up for sale (like previous cycles). In an extreme scenario, if 20% of the old BTC were sold over the next four years, this would amount to approximately 3.8 million BTC.

BTC 1+ Year HODL Wave | Source: x @BitPaine

Potential sources of capital

To achieve a valuation of $1 million per BTC, Penn argues that total capital inflows of approximately $4.5 trillion would be required. He identified two major potential sources for this capital.

First, Penn pointed to American retirement savings, which total about $35 trillion. Just a 5% reallocation of these savings to Bitcoin would amount to $1.75 trillion. Secondly, he considered the US corporate treasury, which has about $1 trillion. If 10% of this is invested in BTC, it will add another $100 billion to the market.

Apart from these sources, Penn highlighted several other factors that could push the price of BTC to $1 million. These include the potential for further adoption of Bitcoin by nation-states and the implications for new money creation over the next five years, particularly affecting the $150 trillion global bond market.

Additionally, he pointed to the possibility of a lower supply of older BTC hitting the market due to the persistence of existing holders. “the fact that […] An unprecedented number of BTC in the hands of Diamonds – more of whom than ever believe in the hyperbitcoinization narrative – could reduce that 20% Hodl Wave dip to 15% or even 10%.

According to the analyst, the decline of alternative cryptocurrencies and the refocusing of capital towards Bitcoin, as well as the poor performance in the previous cycle, could potentially lead to a delayed but powerful market reaction. Finally, Penn noted the role of technological advancements like Taproot in increasing Bitcoin’s appeal.

At press time, BTC traded at $37,423.

BTC price continues to rise, 4-hour chart | Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from iStock, chart from tradingview.com

Source: bitcoinist.com