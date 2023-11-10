Bitcoin, Ethereum fee frenzy resumes amid rising demand for scalability solutions

Ethereum gas fees have increased again as a result of increased demand for Blockbuster amid a broader market correction. Bitcoin users faced similar troubles, with average transaction fees rising to levels not seen since May.

While the latest fee frenzy comes in the wake of rising optimism in the market, it has also highlighted the need for scalability solutions like Layer 2s and rollups.

Bitcoin, Ethereum fees spike

Data compiled by Dune Analytics shows that Ethereum gas fees touched 270 Gwei late on November 9, reaching a level not seen since June 2022. This resulted in trading swap costs reaching around $60 to $100 for a few hours.

The latest surge comes as the largest altcoin hit a seven-month high after BlackRock confirmed plans for a spot Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Meanwhile, the average Bitcoin fee rose to $15.86 on the same day. According to Bitinfocharts, this figure was the highest level in six months. Several users reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the fee for high-priority transactions was around $10. Although this is relatively low, according to that data, the average Bitcoin transaction cost has been less than $4 since May.

The increase in general records has led to an increase in exchange activity and the execution of financial transactions has become more complex. Despite serving as a last resort for block space, these inscriptions add to the growing backlog and intensifying fee market.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin transaction fees continue to hover around recently established highs, and the cost of Ether transfers has dropped to around 30 Gwei at the time of writing. However, increasing interest and demand has led to a demand for cheaper alternatives.

bitcoin layer 2s

Bitcoin Layer 2s is designed to increase the scalability of the Bitcoin network by processing transactions from the main blockchain protocol. These are built on top of the base layer to address Bitcoin and provide additional functionality by programmability, privacy, or unlocking new utilities.

Lightning Network, Rootstock, Stacks, Liquid Network, and Rollups (both validator and sovereign) are some of the major Bitcoin layer 2 solutions. But Stack co-creator Muneeb Ali believes that Bitcoin Layer 2 has a long way to go compared to Layer 1 like Solana.

Discussing the need for Bitcoin Layer 2S, Ali Tweeted,

“Today’s market reality is that alt L1s (Ethereum, Solana, etc.) are better developed and more mature than Bitcoin L2s. They give better experiences and tools to users and developers. It’s OK to accept the reality of that market and then work toward improving the state of things in the Bitcoin L2 ecosystem.”

