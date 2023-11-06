Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin rally halted by mix: Apex crypto 'now a brain dead play', says analyst, investors are lucky if they 'get a dip below this level'

A mixed performance of major cryptocurrencies was seen on Sunday evening. The price of Bitcoin experienced a week of consolidation, hovering between $34,000 and $35,000.

cryptocurrency profit+/- Price (recorded at 9:30 pm EST) Bitcoin BTC/USD -0.52% $34,911 Ethereum ETH/USD +1.68% $1,887 Dogecoin DOGE/USD +3.62% $0.071

What happened: Bitcoin came very close to reaching the $36,000 mark, but then had a sudden change in direction and settled at $34,250.

The recent rally has increased investor confidence in Bitcoin as they eagerly await upcoming events that may further impact its market value. These include the next Bitcoin infusion and the possible approval of a BTC exchange-traded fund (ETF).

After a rigorous five-week trial, a New York jury found Sam Bankman-FriedThe founder and former chief executive of FTX is guilty of defrauding its customers and lenders. Looking ahead, a tentative sentencing date of March 28, 2024 has been set for Bankman-Fried. The potential consequences are serious, as he could face the possibility of spending decades behind bars. In fact, the theoretical maximum sentence is a staggering 115 years.

Top Gainer (24 hours)

cryptocurrency profit+/- Price (recorded at 9:30 pm EDT) adamant +31.61% $1.11 Pancake Swap +26.34% $2.37 multiversex +20.74% $47.31

The global crypto market cap currently stands at $1.28 trillion, representing a 3.05% decrease over the last 24 hours.

US equity futures saw little movement on Sunday evening after the major averages’ strongest performance of the year so far.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 futures were also up a modest 0.03%, while Nasdaq 100 futures remained just below the flat line at 0.01%.

The coming week is expected to be relatively quiet in terms of economic data and company earnings. However, the stock could get a boost from seasonal tailwinds, which could potentially contribute to the ongoing recovery.

analyst notes

In a latest video update, trusted cryptoA pseudonymous trader, suggests that surpassing the $35,000 mark is the next plausible step for BTC. Sharing his Elliott Wave analysis on the X platform, the analyst highlighted three important levels to monitor: $34,314 (range low), $34,714 (midrange point), and $35,119 (range high).

“The main thing here is that we have moved above the midrange and now we want to see if we can recapture that,” he said. “In that case, what we’ve essentially done here is reclaim the midrange for continuity. Instead of moving off the range low, we’re moving off the midrange.”

michael van de poppe mentioned it Bitcoin Currently in a consolidation phase at $35,000, indicating a potential test around the $30,000-32,000 range. Historically, when the market experiences a correction similar to the one seen in January, it can be an opportune moment to enter the market. “The sentiment has changed.”

another analyst DonAlt He believes that Bitcoin may experience sideways price fluctuations in the near future, but he is confident in holding his Bitcoin for the long term as he expects more rallies for the leading cryptocurrency. He says, “Considering this could turn into a false breakout, this actually looks surprisingly good. Wouldn’t be surprised if we cut the upside for a while before sending it all the way.” Generally think that if you get a dip to $32,000-$33,000, you can call yourself very, very lucky…

According to Donalt, Bitcoin “is such a mind game this time that I will literally ignore everything else until I think BTC is near/in the top. I want to sell my BTC to boomers who don’t even Know what the Internet is. Once that happens, I’m ready to chat about YOLOing (you only live once) alternatives.”

EmotionThe on-chain data analytics firm has reported that the S&P500 has experienced significant growth following the cooling period of Bitcoin and Ethereum. With each sector having its own moments to shine, the coming week will reveal whether the relationship between crypto and equities remains intact or the asset is poised for a bullish run.

