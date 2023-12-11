Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin mixed amid profit-taking frenzy: King crypto primed for parabolic surge, analyst says, mirroring Amazon's 2010 recovery

“Finish 2023 Strong With 3 Hot Stock Ideas – Practically Free”

Major cryptocurrencies showed a mixed performance on Sunday evening, as Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, looked to be improving, while some altcoins were experiencing significant gains.

cryptocurrency profit+/- Price (recorded at 9:30 pm EST) Bitcoin (Crypto:BTC) -4.37% $41,846 Ethereum (Crypto: ETH) +5.17% $2,351 Dogecoin (Crypto: DOGE) -3.88% $0.095

What happened: of bitcoin The rally saw a temporary halt on Sunday as it briefly fell to $41,800. This slight decline suggests that traders may have opted to secure some profits after seeing the cryptocurrency surge substantially from $38,000 just a week ago.

ETH saw a notable rise of 5% to its highest price point since May 2022.

data from coinglass It turns out that in the last 24 hours, a total liquidation value of $374.41 million occurred in the cryptocurrency market and 109,015 traders were affected. The largest individual liquidation order occurred on OKX, involving BTC-USDT-SWAP with a value of $8.23 million.

Top Gainer (24 hours)

cryptocurrency profit+/- Price (recorded at 9:30 pm EDT) helium +14.06% $5.06 bittorrent +11.99% $0.00000124 injection +8.06% $20.63

The global crypto market cap has reached $1.6 trillion with an increase of 1.34% in the last 24 hours.

US stock futures saw modest gains on Sunday night as investors eagerly awaited the final federal Reserve 2023 meeting.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 22 points, equivalent to a 0.06% increase, while S&P futures and Nasdaq 100 futures saw smaller gains of less than 0.1%. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed Friday with notable six-week wins, gaining 0.2% and 0.7%, respectively. In contrast, the Dow remained relatively flat all week.

Chairman during the Fed’s upcoming policy meeting on Wednesday jerome powell The key Fed funds rate is expected to be kept unchanged at a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, the level it has held since July. Market expectations, as indicated by CME Group’s FedWatch tool, currently suggest a 45% chance of a 0.25 percentage point rate cut by the Fed in March.

Analyst Comments: cryptocurrency analyst michael van de poppe Note that the altcoin market capitalization has recently broken out of the 18-month lateral range. Looking ahead, “the next potential area for the top is going to be between $1.1-1.3T.”

eli tarantoon executive director EQI Bank, “Bitcoin extended gains over the weekend as the U.S. posted a stronger-than-expected employment report, but risks remain that it will slide lower in the coming weeks,” a note seen by Benzinga said. “It will be about $40K over the holiday period.”

He further added, “BTC will remain under pressure as retail investors may choose to take profits over the holiday period. While the Santa rally may offset this, all eyes are now on upcoming ETFs as the price of BTC has already “has been included in the major US economic indicators.”

A pseudonymous crypto analyst suggests that Bitcoin could follow a similar pattern to Amazon’s stock (AMZN) from a decade ago. Analyst, known as techdevShares a chart on X comparing the price movements of BTC over the past three years to AMZN in 2010 and 2011.

“It’s time AMZN retested its previous all-time high with an extended flat correction. As did BTC. Then here’s a dissection of the structural similarity of both flats. The green line is where the BTC chart Has since gone away.”

TechDev points out that both charts display double tops in the respective assets, followed by significant corrections to previous all-time highs. The analyst says both experienced a sudden parabolic move to new all-time highs with minimal or no decline in between.

“A bullish move to new highs from here would not be unusual for an extended flat retest of the prior ATH, if you can get past the herd narrative regarding the halving. There are no guarantees. The $32,000 retest scenario is still on the table. But If we’re only headed to new heights from here, I wouldn’t be surprised. When structural analogs work, it’s because human speculative behavior on a large scale doesn’t change regardless of asset.”

Photo by CMP_NZ on Shutterstock

