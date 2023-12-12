Crypto futures traders lost more than $500 million in liquidated positions in Monday’s trading session as massive volatility hit highly leveraged longs and shorts, with some majors falling as much as 12%.

Data shows Bitcoin (BTC) fell from $43,000 to a low of $40,300, leading to losses in major tokens like Chainlink (LINK), Cardano’s ADA and Solana’s SOL, which fell by 8% before recovering slightly. More fell.

Typically risky bets Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE), two dog-themed meme tokens, fared slightly better, with a 5% decline. Meanwhile, Binance Chain’s BNB, Avalanche’s AVX and Celestia’s TIA showed strength with gains of up to 20% – unaffected by the weakness in Bitcoin.

Losses were recorded around $475 million in longs, or bets at higher prices, and $73 million in shorts, or bets against, amid the general discounting of leveraged bets as higher funding rates set the stage for a volatile market environment.

The data shows that the highest liquidations occurred on OKX at $190 million, followed by $148 million on Binance and nearly $60 million on Huobi.

The largest single liquidation order occurred on Bitmex, a Chainlink (LINK) futures position worth more than $33 million.

Liquidation occurs when an exchange forcefully closes a trader’s leveraged position due to a partial or total loss of the trader’s initial margin. This occurs when a trader cannot meet the margin requirements for a leveraged position, that is, when he does not have enough funds to keep the trade open.

Meanwhile, some market watchers told CoinDesk that Bitcoin’s recent rally was supported by strong fundamentals – taking it into a “never seen before” era.

Muneed Ali, founder of Bitcoin development firm Trust Machines, shared in an email to CoinDesk, “There has been consistent momentum in the Bitcoin builders space all year, and now we are seeing markets mirroring the excitement around increased activity. ” “With Ordinals and Bitcoin L2s rising, there are reasons to be bullish on the Bitcoin ecosystem. We are entering an era of Bitcoin the likes of which we have never seen before.

“I expect interest in Bitcoin to increase significantly in 2024 with potential ETF approval, the halving event, and an influx of new developers,” Ali said.

Source: www.coindesk.com